5 tips to reach Grandmaster in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29

Garena Free Fire MAX and its eponymous lighter version have an in-game reward system that allows gamers to grab free prizes by grinding hard. They have to maximize their tiers in the Ranked mode (BR or CS) to grab instant and season-end rewards.

The ongoing Battle Royale Ranked Season began on 12 August 2022 and will last a little longer than two months, i.e., 14 October 2022. Thus, users can start grinding hard in BR mode (Ranked) to reach the Grandmaster in Season 29.

Best measures in Garena Free Fire MAX to reach Grandmaster in BR-Ranked Season 29

The Grandmaster rank includes six sub-tiers (I to VI) and is the highest point players can reach in Garena Free Fire MAX. Most of them find it easy to rank up through the initial tiers, but with an enhanced skill-set of opponents, it is challenging to reach this level in BR Ranked Season 29.

Here are the top five pointers gamers should use in Free Fire MAX Season 29 to reach Grandmaster:

1) Using effective custom HUD

Like other tactical shooters, HUD is an integral aspect that allows gamers to move the character, aim or shoot with weapons, and perform all actions on the battlefield. Thus, they need to use a custom layout that suits their playstyle and grip on their smartphones/tablets.

New players are advised to start using a 3-finger or 4-finger claw setup as it will allow them to enhance their movement capabilities and aim accuracy. The use of more fingers will let them get access to more keys at the same time.

2) Grind in BR Ranked with squads

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked provides three team modes — solo, duo, and squads — like unranked. However, if users are looking to grind in the Ranked mode, they should prefer squads as it will allow them to avail the required backup from their teammates.

They can also escape combat situations after getting knocked out and enhance their chances of survival till the end. Gamers can also improve the chances of frequent wins, which is essential for the rank push in later tiers.

3) Safer spots are vital for rank push

Many professional players prefer hot drops as their skills allow them to claim kills and survive closely fought scuffles. However, it is not the best decision for casuals to pick a risky landing spot as it may prove disadvantageous for their survival plans during the match.

On the other hand, if players choose a safer landing spot, they can collect the required loot without any fear of danger. Moreover, it will provide them with a sense of stability during the initial stages, helping them carry on throughout the match and reach the final zone.

4) Suitable characters and pets are other requirements

Users should build a decent character combination alongside a pet to enhance their tactical advantage during a Free Fire MAX match. The choice of character and pets should also depend on their gameplay strategy, as different skills provide different benefits like HP recovery, agility increase, recoil reduction, etc.

5) Weapon combinations

Gamers should also focus on collecting a specific combination of guns that will allow them to handle enemies at different ranges. For example, they can couple a submachine gun with an LMG, as the former will favor short-range scuffles while the latter will suit medium-range fights.

Note: This list is not in a particular order and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer