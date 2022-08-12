New Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 29: End date, rewards, and more details

As expected, the start of a brand new Free Fire MAX ranked season infuses the battle royale title with a breath of fresh air and a new sense of excitement. Players now have a level playing field to begin their climb to the highest rung of the rank ladder.

With Free Fire MAX BR Rank Season 29 kicking off today, a number of new cosmetics await players as they climb up the ranks. After overhauling the title a few updates back, the rewards include multiple time-limited gun skins, exclusive avatars, banners, and jackets. The article below will provide more clarity and information about the new season.

Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 29 kicks off today

This season will be available till 14 October 2022 (Image via Garena)

After a few hours of waiting, Free Fire MAX BR Ranked Season 29 has finally arrived on 12 August 2022 and will run until 14 October 2022, giving players more than enough time to push their ranks and collect as many rewards as they can.

Furthermore, the exchange outfit has also been changed, with the new one being called the Wrathful Wackadoo bundle. This new bundle includes five pieces of top, bottom, shoes, head, and face. If players want to obtain it, they will need a total of 9500 Rank Tokens to do so.

Rewards

Different rewards available to players (Image via Garena)

Gamers will have to reach a particular rank in Free Fire MAX's ranked mode to receive rewards. However, this is different for players in the Grandmaster rank as they will have to remain in the tier to get it:

Bronze 2 – 1x Summon Airdrop, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token

– 1x Summon Airdrop, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token Bronze 3 – 1x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token

– 1x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 10x Rank Token Silver 1 – BR-Ranked S29 Silver Banner, 200x Gold, and 25x Rank Token

– BR-Ranked S29 Silver Banner, 200x Gold, and 25x Rank Token Silver 2 – 2x Scan, 200x Gold, and 35x Rank Token

– 2x Scan, 200x Gold, and 35x Rank Token Silver 3 – 2x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 45x Rank Token

2x Bonfire, 200x Gold, and 45x Rank Token Gold 1 – M500- S29 Exclusive: Joseph, BR-Ranked S29 Gold Banner, and 55x Rank Token

– M500- S29 Exclusive: Joseph, BR-Ranked S29 Gold Banner, and 55x Rank Token Gold 2 – 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card, and 70x Rank Token

– 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 50% EXP Card, and 70x Rank Token Gold 3 – 3x Bon Fire, 800x Gold, and 85x Rank Token

– 3x Bon Fire, 800x Gold, and 85x Rank Token Gold 4 – 3x Summon Airdrop, 800x Gold, and 100x Rank Token

– 3x Summon Airdrop, 800x Gold, and 100x Rank Token Platinum 1 – PARAFAL- Persia Prowess (7d), BR-Ranked S29 Platinum Banner, and 125x Rank Token

– PARAFAL- Persia Prowess (7d), BR-Ranked S29 Platinum Banner, and 125x Rank Token Platinum 2 – 3x Bonfire, 50% EXP Card, and 160x Rank Token

– 3x Bonfire, 50% EXP Card, and 160x Rank Token Platinum 3 – 3x Scan, 1500x Gold, and 200x Rank Token

– 3x Scan, 1500x Gold, and 200x Rank Token Platinum 4 – 3x Gold Royale Vouchers, 1500x Gold, and 225x Rank Token

– 3x Gold Royale Vouchers, 1500x Gold, and 225x Rank Token Diamond 1 – PARAFAL- Persia Prowess (30), BR-Ranked S29 Diamond, and 300x Rank Token

– PARAFAL- Persia Prowess (30), BR-Ranked S29 Diamond, and 300x Rank Token Diamond 2 – 5x Bonfire, 50% Gold Card, and 400x Rank Token

– 5x Bonfire, 50% Gold Card, and 400x Rank Token Diamond 3 – 5x Resupply Map, 3x Fragment Crate, and 500x Rank Token

– 5x Resupply Map, 3x Fragment Crate, and 500x Rank Token Diamond 4 – 5x Summon Airdrop, 1500x Gold, and 600x Rank Token

– 5x Summon Airdrop, 1500x Gold, and 600x Rank Token Heroic – BR-Ranked S29 Heroic (vest), BR-Ranked Heroic Emote (60d), and BR-Ranked Heroic Bundle

– BR-Ranked S29 Heroic (vest), BR-Ranked Heroic Emote (60d), and BR-Ranked Heroic Bundle Master – BR-Ranked Master Emote (60d), BR-Ranked S29 Master Avatar, and BR-Ranked Master Bundle

– BR-Ranked Master Emote (60d), BR-Ranked S29 Master Avatar, and BR-Ranked Master Bundle Grandmaster 1 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

– Battle Royale Grandmaster 1 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster 2 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

– Battle Royale Grandmaster 2 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster 3 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

– Battle Royale Grandmaster 3 banner (60d), and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster 4 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

– Battle Royale Grandmaster 4 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster 5 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

– Battle Royale Grandmaster 5 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d) Grandmaster 6 – Battle Royale Grandmaster 6 banner (60d) and Battle Royale Grandmaster Avatar (60d)

Now that the new season is finally here, players can start grinding and reach higher tiers to unlock different rewards in Free Fire MAX.

