Top 5 tips to rank up consistently in Free Fire

Pushing tiers in Free Fire is a long and tedious task. It requires a lot of patience, skills, and hours of in-game experience. Players barely make it to the Gold tier, and then begin to give up due to the competition becoming harder.

Be as it may, ranking up consistently, although difficult, is not an impossible task. All players have to do is be extra vigilant in-game and follow a few tips to increase the chances of a Booyah in every match.

Hence, this article will cover top 5 tips that will help players consistently push through the ranks in Free Fire.

Top 5 tips that players can use for consistently climbing ranks in Free Fire

5) Go for a safe gameplay

One of the best ways to ensure a steady climb in the Free Fire rank system is by playing a safe game. Although the total number of points earned in each match will be low, players will have the highest possible chance to make it to the end zone.

Once in the end zone, players will have to carefully navigate their way past opponents and try to secure a Booyah. Finishing in the top ranks shouldn't be too difficult as safe gameplay suggests that adequate supplies should be collected over the duration of the match. If done correctly, players would have enough ammunition and medkits to hold their ground with ease.

4) Camp after every rotation

An easy way to get points from eliminations in ranked Free Fire is to simply camp in high-density zones. While it may not be a traditional approach in battle royale, it works wonders when implemented correctly.

Players are bound to earn points through the method as the enemy will be unprepared for the fight, and may easily get eliminated. While this method is good, players will have to rotate constantly to stay within the end zone, which may not offer good camping positions as the zone keeps shrinking.

3) Play with an experienced team

Ranking up solo in Free Fire does have its perks. Players get to learn the game better, implement their own strategies, and execute them as they wish. However, playing with a team is better, especially when it's with an experienced team.

One of the best ways to rank up consistently in the game is by playing with an experienced and well-coordinated team. With the right character combo and proper communication, a well organized team will be able to secure a Booyah in every match.

2) Always use a silencer

When trying to rank up consistently in Free Fire, using silencers is the best option. While it may not offer extra damage output like other muzzle attachments, it does allow players to employ a stealthy approach to the game.

Additionally, using silencers will allow players to stay off the minimap, and even allow them to take headshots without being spotted. If used correctly, it can be a very powerful tool when it comes to winning matches and climbing in-game ranks.

1) Pick a character that can heal

One of the most important things to remember when trying to rank up consistently in Free Fire is to use a character that supports the play style. While there are a lot of characters to choose from, using a character that can heal will be of the utmost importance.

The main objective of ranked Free Fire is to survive till the end zone to earn the maximum points, which can only be done if players manage to stay alive. Having a character that can heal will make the task a lot easier.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the personal opinions of the writer.

