TSG Jash's Free Fire MAX ID, headshots, K/D ratio, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Regarding Indian YouTube channels, Two Side Gamers, run by Ritik Jain and Jash Dhoka, is undoubtedly among the most subscribed-to and watched for Free Fire-related videos. It is also the most successful channel operated by two individuals, with the subscriber count already crossing 11.2 million.

Additionally, Jash has a separate vlog channel with 1.69 million subscribers. The Indian star has more than one million Instagram followers, reflecting his popularity in the game's community.

TSG Jash's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, and other details

TSG Jash's Free Fire MAX ID is 123643969. The YouTuber has maintained the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career stats

TSG Jash's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has featured in 1390 solo matches up to this point and has remained undefeated on 115 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 8.27%. He has bagged 3183 frags with 1088 scored headshots, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.50 and a headshot percentage of 31.67%.

The YouTuber has completed 2538 duo matches and has bettered the opposition 258 times, averaging a win rate of 10.16%. He has taken down 5023 foes and earned 1157 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.20 and a headshot percentage of 23.03%.

In the end, TSG Jash has racked up 1692 Booyahs in 7158 squad matches, translating to a win rate of 23.63%. In the process, he has recorded 17077 eliminations and bagged 3641 headshots, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3.12 and a headshot percentage of 21.32%.

BR Ranked stats

TSG Jash's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has not featured in a solo game in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 29.

The content creator has played and won a single duo match to maintain a 100%-win rate. At the same time, he has chalked up 33 frags, the only game with a total of eight headshots, which equals a K/D ratio of 33 and a headshot ratio of 24.24%.

Finally, in the squad matches, he has made four appearances and racked up two victories, equating to a win rate of 50%. With 82 frags and 31 headshots to his credit, the internet star maintains a K/D ratio of 41 and a headshot rate of 37.80%.

Note: TSG Jash's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 13 October 2022, and these will change as he features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Estimated YouTube monthly income

Two Side Gamers' estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, the Two Side Gamers YouTube channel generates monthly earnings between $7.2K and $115.7K. The estimates for the yearly income are from $86.8K to $1.4M.

YouTube channel

Since launching their Two Side Gamers YouTube channel in October 2018, Jash and Ritik have gradually become some of the game's most well-known content creators in the Free Fire community. They have just under 1800 videos with over 1.971 billion views in total.

The channel's subscriber count reached two million before 2020 and surpassed six million by the end of the same year. They currently have more than 11 million subscribers. According to Social Blade, they have acquired over 200k subscribers and about 29 million video views in the past 30 days.

Poll : 0 votes