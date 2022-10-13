Sahib Noob's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

Sahib Noob is a rising Indian YouTuber who creates engaging Garena Free Fire content. His videos primarily focus on the Factory Roof or Factory Challenge, where he experiments with fresh concepts like Emote Fights.

The content creator has 945k subscribers on his eponymous YouTube channel, and his videos have more than 67 million views combined. His other channel, called SAHIB NOOB SHORTS, has 4.42k subscribers and over 24k views.

Sahib Noob’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Sahib Noob’s Free Fire MAX ID is 952000210, and his IGN is “SAHIB NOOB.” He is the leader of the “WE R NOOB’s” guild, whose ID number is 1000103308.

Sahib Noob is ranked Heroic and Gold I in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats in the game are as follows:

BR Career

Sahib Noob's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Sahib Noob has played 1234 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and won on 72 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 5.83%. He registered 2129 kills and 639 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.83 and a headshot percentage of 30.01%.

The YouTuber has won 156 of the 1715 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 9.09%. With 2259 kills and 382 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.45 and a headshot percentage of 16.91%.

Sahib Noob has also participated in 9068 squad matches, and his team secured 1334 victories, translating to a win rate of 14.71%. He bagged 16752 kills and 4295 headshots in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.17 and a headshot percentage of 25.64%.

BR Ranked

Sahib Noob's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Sahib Noob has played 13 solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season but has no wins to his name. He racked up 18 kills and six headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 1.38 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

The content creator has also competed in five ranked duo matches but did not secure victory. With nine kills and three headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.80 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Sahib Noob has featured in 125 ranked squad games, recording 29 victories and maintaining a win rate of 23.20%. He registered 293 kills and 102 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.05 and a headshot percentage of 34.81%.

Note: Sahib Noob’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (13 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Sahib Noob’s YouTube earnings

Here are Sahib Noob's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Sahib Noob’s reported monthly YouTube earnings are between $664 and $10.6k. Meanwhile, his yearly earnings are believed to be in the range of $8k and $127.4k. (Source: Social Blade)

Sahib Noob’s YouTube channel

Sahib Noob has been creating Free Fire content for nearly three and a half years. His channel’s oldest video was posted in May 2019.

There are currently 1010 uploads on the channel. A video covering an Emote Fight on the Factory Roof has been watched the most. It boasts 2.2 million views.

According to Social Blade, Sahib Noob has amassed 16k subscribers in the last 30 days. He has also gained more than 2.654 million views in the same period.

Poll : 0 votes