Killer FF's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, guild, and YouTube income in October 2022

Aditya Singh Sikarwar, aka Killer FF, is well-known in the Indian Free Fire community for his exceptional gameplay. He is an esports athlete for Orangutan Elite.

Killer FF also creates content on YouTube, uploading tournament highlights and frequently streaming the battle royale game. He currently has 397k subscribers on his eponymous channel, and his videos boast more than 24 million views. He also has over 111k followers on Instagram.

Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX ID is 410558205, and his IGN is “JaiHanuman.” He is a part of the “TEAM-ELITE” guild, whose ID number is 61310090.

Killer FF is currently ranked Heroic and Gold II in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

Killer FF's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Killer FF has competed in 676 solo matches and secured 50 victories, translating to a win rate of 7.39%. He notched up 1601 eliminations and 660 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.56 and a headshot percentage of 41.22%.

The content creator has also won 257 of the 1049 duo matches he has played, making his win rate 24.49%. With 4514 frags and 1646 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 5.70 and a headshot percentage of 36.46%.

Killer FF has participated in 17670 squad matches and won on 3034 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 17.17%. He registered 56718 kills and 29036 headshots in the mode for a K/D ratio of 3.88 and a headshot percentage of 51.19%.

BR Ranked

Killer FF's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Killer FF has featured in two ranked solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s current season but has no victories to his name. However, he bagged two frags, both headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.00 and a headshot percentage of 100.00%.

The YouTuber has also played 270 ranked squad matches, recording 56 victories and maintaining a win rate of 20.74%. With accumulated 1419 kills and 1023 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 6.63 and a headshot percentage of 72.09% in this mode.

CS Career

Killer FF's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

Killer FF has played 6809 matches in the Clash Squad mode of Free Fire MAX and won 4097 times, translating to a win rate of 60.17%. He has 50150 kills and 32411 headshots for a KDA of 1.89 and a headshot percentage of 64.63%.

Note: Killer FF’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (11 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Killer FF’s YouTube income

Earnings of Killer FF from his primary YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Killer FF’s monthly income from his primary YouTube channel is reportedly between $47 and $760. Meanwhile, his annual earnings are said to range from $570 to $9.1K. (Source: Social Blade)

Killer FF’s YouTube channel

Killer FF has been creating and posting Free Fire content for the last few years. The oldest video on his channel was posted in May 2020, and it was about playing the battle royale game on the iPhone XR.

There are currently 140 videos on the channel, with the most popular one boasting more than one million views.

According to Social Blade, Killer FF gained 189.973k views in the last 30 days. However, his channel lost 1k subscribers within the same period.

