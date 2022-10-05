Katty's Kingdom's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and YouTube income in October 2022

Katty’s Kingdom is a renowned female YouTuber from India who is widely known for her entertaining content revolving around Garena Free Fire. Over the past few years, she has been uploading videos to YouTube and streaming the game, slowly establishing a dedicated audience.

Her channel currently has 425 thousand subscribers and more than 29 million views. She also has more than 41 thousand and 12 thousand followers on her Instagram and Facebook handles, respectively.

Katty’s Kingdom’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Katty’s Kingdom’s Free Fire MAX ID is 384907572 and her ID level is 78. She is ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Grandmaster in the Clash Squad mode.

The stats maintained by the YouTuber in Free Fire MAX are listed below:

BR Career

Katty's Kingdom's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Katty’s Kingdom has played 900 solo games and has 70 victories, translating to a win rate of 7.77%. She has gathered 1369 kills with 366 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.65 and a headshot percentage of 26.73%.

The YouTuber has bettered foes in 205 out of 2171 matches in the duo mode, converting to a win rate of 9.44%. She has 3099 kills with 613 headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.58 and a headshot percentage of 19.78%.

The player has also participated in 17052 squad games and has been victorious on 4782 occasions, equating to a win rate of 28.04%. She has 43755 kills with 9523 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.57 and a headshot percentage of 21.76%.

BR Ranked

Katty's Kingdom's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Katty’s Kingdom has appeared in seven solo games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, winning four for a win rate of 57.14%. She has bagged 40 kills with 12 headshots, at a K/D ratio of 13.33 and a headshot percentage of 30.00%.

The content creator has competed in 12 duo matches and has three first-place finishes, coming down to a win rate of 25.00%. She has 53 kills with 14 headshots at a K/D ratio of 5.89 and a headshot percentage of 26.42%.

Katty’s Kingdom has engaged in 623 squad games and has 227 victories, leading to a win rate of 36.43%. She has notched 3089 kills and 885 headshots at a K/D ratio of 7.80 and a headshot percentage of 28.65%.

Note: Katty’s Kingdom’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (5 October 2022). They will change as she plays more matches.

Katty’s Kingdom’s YouTube earnings

These are the details about Katty's Kingdom's YouTube earnings (Image via Social Blade)

Katty’s Kingdom’s monthly YouTube earnings from her channel are between $148 and $2.4K. Meanwhile, her yearly income lies in the range of $1.8K and $28.4K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Katty's Kingdom has had amazing success after regularly posting videos about Free Fire in the previous three years. The oldest video on her channel dates back to November 2019, and she currently has over 200 uploads. Her most-watched video is titled Raistar most funny scene with Katty Diva, and it has garnered 3.4 million views so far.

As per Social Blade, Katty’s Kingdom has gained five thousand subscribers in the last 30 days. The YouTuber’s cumulative view count has increased by 592.665 thousand in the same period.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far