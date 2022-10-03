Gaming With Mask's Free Fire MAX ID, level, stats, rank, guild, and more details in October 2022

Gaming With Mask, also known as Titan Mask, is a Malayali YouTuber who posts videos centered around Garena Free Fire. His stellar gameplay has earned him a great deal of respect from his viewers.

His YouTube channel, also called Gaming With Mask, currently has 702k subscribers and over 59 million cumulative views. The content creator also has a sizable Instagram following at 148k.

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, rank and stats

Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire MAX ID is 327111300, and his IGN is "TITAN-MASK." His ID level is currently 79, and he is ranked Diamond I in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

His stats in the game as of 3 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Gaming With Mask's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Mask has participated in 2141 solo matches and secured 326 victories, recording a win rate of 15.22%. He has bagged 4527 kills and 1224 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.49 and a headshot percentage of 27.04%.

The YouTuber has also won 585 of the 3468 duo matches he has played, translating to a win rate of 16.86%. With 6416 kills and 1454 headshots to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 2.23 and a headshot percentage of 22.66%.

Gaming With Mask has competed in 15388 squad matches and has won on 4446 occasions, making his win rate 28.89%. He has registered 35734 frags and 9474 headshots in this mode for a K/D ratio of 3.27 and a headshot percentage of 26.51%.

BR Ranked

Gaming With Mask's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Mask has played six solo matches in Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season but has no victories to his name. He has seven kills and two headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 1.17 and his headshot percentage 28.57%.

The content creator has also featured in 18 ranked duo matches and bagged two victories, resulting in a win rate of 11.11%. With 13 kills and seven headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 0.81 and a headshot percentage of 53.85% in this mode.

Gaming With Mask has played 39 ranked squad matches, and his team has secured one win, translating to a win rate of 2.56%. He has registered 130 kills and 77 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.42 and a headshot percentage of 59.23%.

Note: Gaming With Mask’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (3 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild details

Details about Gaming With Mask's guild (Image via Garena)

Gaming With Mask is the leader of the CHE GUVERAZ guild, whose ID number is 68409257. At the moment, the guild’s glory stands at 3869583.

Gaming with Mask’s YouTube channel

Gaming With Mask started his journey as a content creator by posting Clash of Clans-based videos on YouTube. His popularity skyrocketed when he made the switch to Free Fire and its MAX version.

The oldest video on his channel was posted on 1 September 2018. There are currently 722 videos on the channel. The most-watched video has 4.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, Gaming With Mask’s YouTube channel has gained 1k subscribers in the past 30 days.

