Tagaru Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in October 2022

Due to Free Fire's massive popularity in India, many players have been able to make a career out of creating content about the game.

Tagaru Gaming is among the fastest-growing YouTubers in the country, thanks to his exceptional gameplay skills and entertaining videos. He currently has 283k subscribers on his eponymous channel, and his videos have a view count of over 31 million. His Discord server also has more than 1000 members.

Tagaru Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tagaru Gaming’s Free Fire MAX UID is 1796765644. He is ranked Gold I in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

His Free Fire MAX stats as of 1 October 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Tagaru Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tagaru Gaming has competed in 1039 solo matches and has 52 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 5.00%. He bagged 1824 eliminations and 425 headshots for a K/D ratio of 1.85 and a headshot percentage of 23.30%.

The content creator has also featured in 2169 duo matches, winning 158 times and recording a win rate of 7.28%. He has 3767 frags and 767 headshots in this mode, making his K/D ratio 1.87 and his headshot percentage 20.36%.

Tagaru Gaming has participated in 4079 squad matches and secured 707 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 17.33%. With a K/D ratio of 3.16 and a headshot percentage of 34.84%, he has 10640 kills and 3707 headshots in this mode.

BR Ranked

Tagaru Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Tagaru Gaming has played one ranked squad match this season but did not secure a win. He registered seven kills with two headshots for a K/D ratio of 7.00 and a headshot percentage of 28.57%.

The YouTuber is yet to compete in any ranked solo or duo matches.

CS Career

Tagaru Gaming's CR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tagaru Gaming has participated in 7434 Clash Squad matches and bagged 3956 victories, recording a win rate of 53.21%. The YouTuber notched up 40322 kills and 19372 headshots, translating to a KDA of 1.74 and a headshot percentage of 48.04%.

Note: Tagaru Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (1 October 2022). They will change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Tagaru Gaming’s YouTube earnings

Tagaru Gaming's earnings through his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Tagaru Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are between $1.2K and $19.4K. His projected yearly income ranges from $14.5K to $232.5K.

Tagaru Gaming’s YouTube channel

Tagaru Gaming has been creating Free Fire content for over a year now. The oldest video on his channel is titled ‘Handcam Gameplay.’ It was posted in September 2021. There are 178 videos on his channel right now, with the most-watched one boasting 2.3 million views.

According to Social Blade, the YouTuber has acquired 28k subscribers in the last 30 days. His view count has also increased by 4.844 million in this period.

Tagaru Gaming runs another channel called ‘Tagaru Gaming Live.’ It currently has 19.2k subscribers and 711k views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far