Gyan Rishabh's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in September 2022

Gyan Rishabh is an Indian content creator who rose to prominence with his Garena Free Fire videos on YouTube. In addition to streaming the battle royale title, he also posts gameplay and prank videos on the platform.

Gyan Rishabh boasts a subscriber count of 1.21 million and a combined video viewership count of 101 million on his eponymous channel. He also has over 102k followers on Instagram.

Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX ID is 409718668, and his IGN is “@GyanRiShabh.” The YouTuber is a part of the JODS guild, whose ID number is 1004273910.

Gyan Rishabh is currently ranked Heroic in both the Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes. His stats in the game as of 28 September 2022 are as follows:

BR Career

Gyan Rishabh's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Rishabh has played 3836 solo matches and won 357 times, translating to a win rate of 9.30%. He has secured 10699 kills and 2376 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.08 and a headshot percentage of 22.21%.

The content creator has participated in 4363 duo matches and registered 482 Booyahs, equating to a win rate of 11.04%. With 11675 frags and 2288 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.01 and a headshot percentage of 19.60% in this mode.

Gyan Rishabh has featured in 19580 squad matches, and his team won on 3057 occasions, leading to a win rate of 15.61%. He registered 54722 kills and 14539 headshots, making his K/D ratio 3.31 and his headshot percentage 26.57%.

BR Ranked

Gyan Rishabh's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Gyan Rishabh has competed in two duo matches in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, winning both and boasting a win rate of 100.00%. With a K/D ratio of 28.00 and a headshot percentage of 64.29%, he has 28 kills and 18 headshots in this mode.

The YouTuber has also featured in 13 ranked squad matches and has seven victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 53.84%. He registered 96 kills and 81 headshots for a K/D ratio of 16.00 and a headshot percentage of 84.38%.

Note: Gyan Rishabh’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (28 September 2022). They will change as he plays more matches within the battle royale title.

Gyan Rishabh’s YouTube earnings

Details about Gyan Rishabh's YouTube earnings from his channel (Image via Social Blade)

Gyan Rishabh’s monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $307 and $4.9K. His yearly earnings reportedly range from $3.7K to $59K. (Source: Social Blade)

Gyan Rishabh’s YouTube channel

Gyan Rishabh has been creating Free Fire-based videos on YouTube for over four years. The first video on his main channel was posted in June 2018. He currently has 275 videos on the channel, with the most-watched one having 8.1 million views.

According to Social Blade, the content creator has gained 10k subscribers in the last 30 days. His cumulative view count has also grown by 1.23 million.

Gyan Rishabh also runs a second channel called Gyan Rishabh Live, which has 196k subscribers and over 8.7 million views.

