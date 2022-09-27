Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, YouTube earnings, rank, stats, and more

Many content creators have established a reputation by uploading gameplay highlights and montages of Free Fire. Vincenzo is among the most popular Free Fire YouTubers, with fans idolizing him for his incredible skills and aim.

The internet star's YouTube channel currently has 6.92 million subscribers and more than 480 million views. Vincenzo also has 706 thousand followers on his Instagram account.

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and more

Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX ID is 437144862. He is a member of the prominent Overpowered guild, whose ID number is 61230419.

The YouTuber is currently ranked Diamond II in the Battle Royale mode and Diamond IV in the Clash Squad mode. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

Vincenzo's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played 1224 solo games and has 112 victories, converting to a win rate of 9.15%. He has bagged 3129 kills with 761 headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.81 and a headshot percentage of 24.32%.

The content creator has made 1787 appearances in duo games and has been victorious on 316 occasions, leading to a win rate of 17.68%. With 5382 eliminations and 1168 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.66 and a headshot percentage of 21.70%.

The YouTuber has made 23947 appearances in squad matches and has 3946 wins, retaining a win rate of 16.47%. He has 89688 kills with 34311 headshots at a K/D ratio of 4.48 and a headshot percentage of 38.26%.

BR Ranked

Vincenzo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Vincenzo has played seven solo games in the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season and has two Booyahs, possessing a win rate of 28.57%. He has notched 34 kills with 19 headshots for a K/D ratio of 6.80 and a headshot percentage of 55.88%.

The player has also participated in 10 duo matches and has three first-place finishes, ensuring a win rate of 30.00%. He has registered 43 kills with 25 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.14 and a headshot percentage of 58.14%.

Vincenzo has competed in 26 squad games and has four wins, translating to a win rate of 15.38%. He has secured 78 kills and 68 headshots at a K/D ratio of 3.55 and a headshot percentage of 87.18%.

Note: Vincenzo’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the time of writing (27 September 2022). These will change as he plays more matches.

Vincenzo’s YouTube earnings

Vincenzo's income from his YouTube channel (Image via Social Blade)

Vincenzo’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings are between $444 - $7.1K and $5.3K - $85.2K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

Vincenzo has been creating jaw-dropping montages on his channel for several years, with the oldest video dating back to December 2018. There are currently over 490 uploads on the channel. The most-watched video, titled Unbeatable player, has 47 million views.

As per Social Blade, Vincenzo’s YouTube channel has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 1.776 million views in the last 30 days.

