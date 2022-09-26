FF Balvant Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, YouTube earnings, rank, stats, and more

FF Balvant Gaming is a fast-growing Indian YouTuber who has found success uploading videos related to Garena Free Fire. Similar to several other content creators, he has lately been creating short-type videos on his channel and has gained massive numbers.

As of now, FF Balvant Gaming has a considerable subscriber count of 2.86 million, while his total views stand at over 718 million. Meanwhile, the content creator further has 35 thousand and 3.9 thousand followers on his Instagram and Facebook handles, respectively.

Details about FF Balvant Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, level, and more

FF Balvant Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 2157621363, and his level in the game is 69. He is a part of the “JG ESPORTS” guild, whose ID number is 61711081.

At present, the famous personality is ranked Master and Heroic in the Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes. His stats maintained in the game are as follows:

BR Career

FF Balvant Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

FF Balvant Gaming has played 573 solo games in Free Fire MAX and secured 66 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 11.51%. He has 1,355 kills and 311 headshots, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.67 and a headshot percentage of 22.95%.

Within the duo mode, the player has outclassed his enemies in 60 of the 765 appearances, coming down to a win rate of 7.84%. With 1,638 frags and 307 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 2.32 and a headshot percentage of 18.74%.

The renowned content creator has also featured in 5,719 squad games, and his team has bagged a win on 1,076 occasions, converting to a win rate of 18.81%. He has gathered 18,757 kills and 4,042 headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.04 and a headshot percentage of 21.55%.

BR Ranked

FF Balvant Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Speaking of the ongoing Free Fire MAX ranked season, FF Balvant Gaming has made 250 participations in the squad mode and has 89 victories, possessing a win rate of 35.60%. There are 1,196 eliminations and 376 headshots to his name at a K/D ratio of 7.43 and a headshot percentage of 31.44%.

Meanwhile, the Indian YouTuber has not featured in any solo or duo games.

CS Career

FF Balvant Gaming's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

In the popular Clash Squad game mode, FF Balvant Gaming has competed in 2,770 matches, and with his side having picked up wins in 1,853, leading to a win rate of 66.90%. He has registered 12,456 eliminations and 3,640 headshots at a KDA of 2.05 and a headshot percentage of 29.22%.

Note: FF Balvant Gaming's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded when writing the article (26 September 2022). These will change as he plays more matches in the game.

FF Balvant Gaming’s earnings

These are the earnings of FF Balvant Gaming through his channel (Image via Social Blade)

FF Balvant Gaming’s monthly YouTube earnings are estimated to be between $10.5K and $168.2K. On the other hand, the yearly income could range from $126.2K to $2 million. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

FF Balvant Gaming has been sharing Free Fire-based content regularly on YouTube for the past few years. The oldest video on the channel dates to September 2020, and there are currently more than 600 uploads to his name. Within that, the highest-watched video sits at 35 million views.

As per Social Blade, the YouTuber has gained 190 thousand subscribers and 42.055 million views in the last 30 days.

Aside from his primary channel, FF Balvant Gaming further runs another named ’BALVANT GAMER ARMY.' It currently has 130 thousand subscribers, alongside a total view count of more than 5.2 million.

