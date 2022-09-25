Silent Girl Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, stats and more details

Anisa, also known on YouTube as Silent Girl Gaming, is an Indian content creator who primarily produces videos based on Garena Free Fire. She is best known for the fun and entertaining content short-type videos that she uploads to her main channel.

At the moment, Silent Girl Gaming has 2.06 million subscribers, and her total view count is well over 200 million. She also has more than 30.9 thousand people following her on Instagram.

Silent Girl Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, guild, rank, and more

Silent Girl Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 1349809239. She is a part of the “TEAM✓ SILENT” guild, whose ID number is 3001467651.

She is ranked Diamond I and Platinum II in Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes, respectively. The stats maintained by her are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Silent Girl Gaming's lifetime stats in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Silent Girl Gaming has played 2879 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has secured 184 wins, maintaining a win rate of 6.39%. She has bagged 4604 kills and 1213 headshots at a K/D ratio of 1.71 and a headshot percentage of 26.35%.

Coming to the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has featured in 4725 matches and has come out on top on 357 occasions, leading to a win rate of 7.55%. With 7287 kills and 1567 headshots, she has a K/D ratio of 1.67 and a headshot percentage of 21.50%.

The content creator has appeared in 2906 squad games and has 533 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 18.34%. At a K/D ratio of 2.43 and a headshot percentage of 24.19%, he has 5767 eliminations and 1395 headshots.

Ranked stats

She has no wins in the ongoing season (Image via Garena)

Looking at the current season of Free Fire MAX, Silent Girl Gaming has played one solo match but has failed to get a win. She has two kills with no headshots for a K/D ratio of 2.00.

Anisa has also participated in the duo mode 12 times; however, she is yet to win a match. There are 15 kills and five headshots to her name at a K/D ratio of 1.25 and a headshot percentage of 33.33%.

Finally, in 23 squad matches, Silent Girl Gaming’s team failed to get a single victory. She has notched 29 kills and six headshots, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.26 and a headshot percentage of 20.69%.

Note: Stats of Silent Girl Gaming were recorded when writing the article (25 September 2022). They are expected to change as she plays more matches in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Silent Girl Gaming has been posting content on Garena Free Fire for over a year and a half. Her oldest video on the channel currently dates to March 2021, which was about the ‘Fight For Colors’ event. Currently, there are 1230 uploads to her name, with the most-watched one gaining 11 million views.

According to Social Blade, Silent Girl Gaming has amassed 140 thousand subscribers and 7.23 million views in the past 30 days.

Anisa also has two more channels, Silent Girl Live and Silent AR, which have 144 thousand and 36.2 thousand subscribers, respectively. She streams the battle royale title on the former and posts fact-based content on the latter.

