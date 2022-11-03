What is Pahadi Gaming's Free Fire MAX ID? In-game stats, K/D ratio, guild, rank, monthly income and more

Lokesh Karakoti, also known as Pahadi among fans, is one of the most accomplished Free Fire/MAX players on the Indian server. He has not only made a name for himself as one of the best snipers in the esports circuit, but he also runs two successful YouTube channels.

His first channel, Pahadi Gaming, has surpassed 1.43 million subscribers. His second channel, Pahadi Gamer, is not far behind with 1.35 million subscribers. The content creator also has over 357k followers on Instagram.

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX UID number is 147098967. The professional player is ranked Platinum 4 in the BR-Ranked season and Gold 4 in the CS-Ranked season. His detailed stats in the battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Pahadi Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has competed in 1685 solo matches and secured 277 victories, resulting in a win rate of 16.43%. With 5880 frags in total, he has a K/D ratio of 4.18. He has also made it to the top 10 760 times and dished out 1110 average damage per match.

The YouTuber has 231 Booyahs in 2053 duo matches, translating to a win rate of 11.25%. He has bagged 4486 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.46. His average damage per match stands at 792. He has finished in the top five 560 times.

In the 26663 squad matches he has played, Pahadi Gaming has won on 6049 occasions, making his win rate 22.68%. His squad has enjoyed a top-three finish 9789 times. He has recorded 83156 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.03 and an average damage per match of 1359.

BR Ranked stats

Pahadi Gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gaming has played three solo matches in Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 30 but failed to acquire a victory. However, he did secure a top-10 finish and racked up nine eliminations, resulting in a K/D ratio of 3. The average damage he dealt per match is 734.

The content creator has also featured in nine ranked squad matches but is yet to secure a win. He has a single podium finish and has killed 13 opponents for a K/D ratio of 1.44. He also averages 769 damage per match.

Note: Pahadi Gaming’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on November 3, 2022. They are subject to change as he plays more matches in the battle royale title.

Guild details

Pahadi Gaming's guild details (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gamer is the leader of the Pahadi Army guild in Free Fire MAX. The guild's ID is 63508665, and it has collected 3274489 glory.

Estimated monthly income

Estimated monthly income through Pahadi Gaming channel (Image via Social Blade)

According to the stats posted by Social Blade, Pahadi Gaming’s estimated earnings from his first YouTube channel are between $80 and $1.3k. Meanwhile, his earnings for the entire year reportedly range from $965 to $15.4k.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Karakoti started his first YouTube channel, Pahadi Gaming, in July 2019. Following its success, he launched his second channel, Pahadi Gamer, in 2020. Both channels have surpassed the one million subscriber mark.

The content creator has close to 600 videos on the first channel, and they have pulled in 115 million views. He received 321.522k views on his videos over the last 30 days but did not gain any new subscribers.

