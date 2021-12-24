"My objective for the forthcoming Free Fire competitions is to represent my nation at a greater level": Pahadi of Orangutan Esports

Free Fire's immense popularity has contributed to the increase in the number of professional gamers in India. This, in turn, has led to the rise in esports organizations in the country curating their own rosters for the battle royale game.

Lokesh "Pahadi" Karakoti, who used to be part of Team Elite, has joined Orangutan Esports in their new Free Fire roster. In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Debolina Banerjee, Pahadi talks about his esports journey, YouTube channel, and more.

Pahadi on his journey as a professional Free Fire player

Q. Hello, Lokesh! How has the journey been in the esports world so far? What are your ambitions when it comes to gaming?

Lokesh: It has been a rollercoaster ride. Every day brings something new to learn, and esports has provided me with a lot of knowledge.

My experience in esports has been nothing short of a dream come true. The Free Fire Asia Championship has provided me with the opportunity to play at an international level, and our team's hard work has brought us to this point.

My objective for the upcoming competitions is to represent my nation at a greater level. I want to be a better version of myself and ensure that we are always progressing toward a better future.

Q. Since Indian society is very restrictive when it comes to gaming, did you ever have to convince your parents to allow you to pursue gaming, or were they supportive from the beginning?

Lokesh: I had to persuade my parents at first, as my family was completely unaware of esports. Initially, it wasn't easy, but my objective was to show them that esports can also be a profession.

My parents noticed the potential in my accomplishments when I was younger and began supporting my path. They are now an essential part of my journey, and without them, I would not have progressed to this point.

Q. What is the secret behind the unique name, "Pahadi"? Why do you use it as your in-game moniker?

Lokesh: I relate my life to a mountain, comparing how tough it is to reach the summit to how difficult it is to accomplish achievements in life. However, I want to be successful and get to the mountain's peak, which is why my in-game name is Pahadi.

Q. Orangutan Esports recently signed you and your team as part of their Free Fire roster. Tell us more about the organization and how the deal came to be.

Lokesh: It has been an amazing experience with Orangutan Esports so far. As a team, this is a new step for us to be working with an organization as part of a structured Free Fire roster.

The team's energy is contagious because so many like-minded people work together towards a common goal. We cannot wait to work on many more exciting projects in the coming years and take Free Fire esports in India to the next level.

Q. What is the one thing that you think every team in the world should possess? How can someone improve their team play in Free Fire?

Lokesh: Making a decent routine and a suitable schedule, in my opinion, is the key to success for everyone. If every player follows this pattern, it will significantly influence their work and everyday lives.

Q. You were part of Team Elite before you joined Orangutan Esports. What is the best aspect that you miss about your old team?

Lokesh: Back then, we did not have any sort of bootcamp or anything similar. Therefore, we lived in our own homes. The only thing we miss now that we have joined Orangutan Esports is our homes.

Q. You had to face quite a few strong opponents in the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall. Who do you think was the most challenging?

Lokesh: PVS Gaming was undeniably dominating the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall.

Q. You also have a YouTube channel called Pahadi Gaming which has over one million subscribers. Since you stream your Free Fire gameplay on the channel, why do you think the audience likes watching streams?

Lokesh: My Free Fire audience likes watching the footage because I believe they get to see and learn about my in-game persona, like how I operate a sniper rifle, how I engage in battles, and my attitude. They have also watched me improve from the beginning and are aware of my hustle.

They know about my background and recognize my abilities. I would be nothing now if it were not for them, and my audience is my biggest asset.

Q. Since you are a professional gamer who is also thriving on YouTube, do you have plans to diversify the content of your channel in the future to become even more popular?

Lokesh: After all, why not? Definitely. That is the plan, and the reason I currently have two channels. Diversifying my Free Fire content helps me segment my fans and helps me understand the reason behind their subscription to a specific channel.

They have subscribed to my live channel, Pahadi Gaming, to watch me play Free Fire on live streams, and I know they will continue to watch it. I agree with the notion that diversification helps to build a dedicated following.

Q. What do you have to say to all aspiring professional players who want to play Free Fire at a competitive level?

Lokesh: Make a routine and a timetable for yourself. Discipline is essential, as, without it, you will not improve as a player or person in life. Continue to work and never give up. Practice makes one perfect, and never give up hope.

Work towards your objective at all times, and everything will fall into place. Pursue your dreams. I wish you well and hope to meet you on the battlefield!

Edited by Ravi Iyer