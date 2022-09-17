5 mistakes to avoid in Free Fire's battle royale mode

Having launched in 2017, Free Fire has seen commendable growth as a title. Over time, fans have seen a plethora of in-game optimizations and additions that contributed to enhancing the overall gameplay experience. Although Garena has introduced multiple game modes, battle royale has remained a top priority for many.

The gameplay of Free Fire's BR mode is quite simple. It features 50 players landing on an island and fighting against one another; the last gamer/squad standing wins. However, competitiveness, map terrain, weaponry, skillset, strategies, and more make a 'Booyah' hard to attain.

Errors Garena Free Fire players should refrain from making in battle royale matches

1) Landing at hot drops

Hot drops on various maps attract players due to the high-quality loot they offer. It is a no-brainer that the concentration of a massive number of players in a single location will create more conflict, leading to reduced chances of survival.

Hence, avoiding hot drops in Garena Free Fire's battle royale mode is a good idea for players who aren't super confident about their skills. Instead, gamers can choose safer landing spots that usually lie farther from the plane route and attract only a few participants.

2) Rushing way too often

Attacking and defending are both equally crucial on the battlefield. However, issues arise when users go overboard, trying to apply a specific gameplay strategy in BR mode. This specifically applies to rushing.

It is beneficial to rush opponents who are in a vulnerable position. However, it is not wise to attack enemies who can readily counter the rush and deal more damage in exchange. Therefore, gamers need to include moderation in their aggressive playstyles. Doing so will contribute to increased game awareness during closely-fought scuffles.

3) Playing solo in the "squad" team mode

One can play different team modes in Free Fire MAX and Free Fire battle royale matches, but the squad option is the most played one. However, some gamers switch the auto-matching to play solo vs. squad in BR mode, which might be a bad idea.

It is not that helpful to play alone vs. full-strength teams, as players not only lose their luxury of receiving a backup but also cannot claim direct kills. Hence, it is vital to play with squads unless a gamer has an exceptional skill set.

Apart from playing one versus four, some players tend to play alone despite being a part of a squad. This is disadvantageous for the whole team, especially during fights that can swing either way.

4) Not sticking to a comfortable weapon combination

One should use different weapon combinations during a match or on the training ground to enhance their skills. However, not always is it comfortable to operate the guns in the title. Hence, it is understandable if players stick to the weapons they find easy to use. Moreover, sticking to a tested gun combination will yield better gameplay results and kills.

5) Standing still in open areas during combat

The final mistake gamers commit in the battle royale mode is standing still or showing much movement in an open area while fighting enemies. Therefore, enhancing movement skills in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX is necessary to counter attacks from opponents.

Furthermore, gamers should always find a cover before engaging in combat. This will help them retreat and heal from the damage taken.

It is not easy to get 'Booyah' frequently in the BR mode after players have gained some experience in the game. However, there are people who struggle to win even one match in the title, and the potential reason behind this is the mistakes they make on the battlefield. Hopefully, readers can use the above tips to do better in battle royale matches.

