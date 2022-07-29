5 battle royale games Indian players can still play after BGMI and Free Fire removal

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), like Garena Free Fire, is another popular game that the Indian government has blocked this year. Although the complete details regarding its ban are yet to come out publicly, Google's response to BGMI's removal from the Play Store has confirmed the ban.

However, the silver lining is that there are plenty of alternatives to BGMI that are available on the Play Store that players can try out. Readers should not skip the following section if they want to learn more about the best BR games that are a decent alternative to BGMI or Free Fire in India.

Disclaimer: The following list is not in a particular order and reflects the writer's opinion.

Best BR titles to try after ban on Free Fire and BGMI (India)

The following games are accessible in India and offer a similar BR gameplay to that of BGMI and Free Fire:

1) Free Fire MAX

Free Fire MAX, the enhanced variant of Free Fire, is the first game to get a mention here as it was left out of the ban list, which included the original version. The MAX variant offers identical gameplay to its eponymous lighter version.

Users can choose their desired character ability and loadout before landing on the battlefield. Moreover, the enhanced visual quality and almost 500 MB file size make Garena's Free Fire MAX a decent alternative to Battlegrounds Mobile India if gamers want a BR experience on lower-end devices.

2) New State Mobile (PUBG New State)

If FF MAX offers an enhanced Free Fire experience, New State Mobile is an upgraded variant of PUBG Mobile (or BGMI in this case). New State Mobile, formerly known as PUBG New State, presents a similar design in terms of graphics but offers better quality with its HD visuals and TPP HUD.

Furthermore, New State Mobile also has futuristic features in terms of transportation, weaponry, and gadgets, which one can employ on the battlefield to gain a tactical advantage. The realistic animations and VFX also make PUBG New State more immersive than Battlegrounds Mobile India.

3) Apex Legends Mobile

Much like PUBG Mobile or Battlegrounds Mobile India, Apex Legends Mobile is an adaptation of a popular PC battle royale shooter game that bears the same name. Apex Legends Mobile also offers immersive gameplay with high-quality visuals like Battlegrounds Mobile India with its realistic graphics and engaging BR mode.

Like Apex Legends, its mobile variant also boasts futuristic gameplay where players fight on an island in three-players teams (squad mode). Gamers can use different character skills, advanced weapons, health systems, and more to survive a match. That said, the game has some lag issues.

4) Call of Duty Mobile

The Call of Duty franchise has produced some top-notch shooter games over the years, so its Android/iOS adaptation was expected to live up to the series' high standard. COD Mobile has been, if not exceptional, more than a decent shooter game with the best graphics of all the titles on this list.

Alongside immersive gameplay, COD Mobile has plenty of content from other famous Call of Duty titles, which makes the in-game experience more exciting. Regarding quality, this mobile game is far superior to both BGMI and Free Fire, but players need a decent device to get a satisfactory output from the game.

5) Farlight 84

Farlight 84 is probably the most underrated and lesser-known game on this list. However, it is surprisingly good due to its engaging gameplay and impressive visuals. Players looking for a Battlegrounds Mobile India alternative can try Farlight 84 for something different and fast-paced.

The title involves a similar gameplay pattern to other games on this list, but features like exo-suits and advanced guns make this BR experience unique. Farlight 84 can also run on most mid-range Android smartphones and has a download size of almost 850 MB.

Note: Fortnite is another decent BR game alternative, but it requires a higher-end smartphone for efficient performance. Moreover, it is more enjoyable on a PC/console than on a mobile.

Register here for Sportskeeda Let's Play series to become the next big thing in Indian Esports!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far