Free Fire OB37 Advance Server: APK download link, end date, features, and more

Free Fire OB37 update's release date is nearing, and fans are eagerly waiting for the new content. Although there are still a few days left before the rollout, players can witness the prospective features via the OB37 Advance Server.

The latest Advance Server program commenced on November 3 and will stay online until November 11. Thus, players have more than enough time to explore the OB37 content. They can also find bugs and report them to the developers to gain free diamonds.

Garena Free Fire: Advance Server APK link, schedule, features, and more

Schedule of OB37 Advance Server (Image via Garena)

As mentioned, the latest Advance Server will stay active until November 11. Thus, players can register for the program and get access to the APK download link alongside the Activation Code.

How to register for the Advance Server and get the download link?

How to access the Activation Code and download link? (Image via Garena)

Here's how you can register for the OB37 Advance Server and get access to the download link:

Step 1: Use the link to open the official Advance Server website: https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/.

Step 2: Choose Google or Facebook to set up a login account for the website. However, your chosen option must be attached to a Free Fire or FF MAX game account.

You must create a new game account if you neither have Gmail nor FB ID attached to a FF/FF MAX. In the absence of a Facebook or Google account (linked to FF/FF MAX), you will come across the "Free Fire game account not found" error.

Step 3: You must fill in your active email account and press confirm.

After pressing confirm, the site will redirect you to the download page, where the APK link and Activation Code are listed.

Step 4: You must copy the 16-character long Activation Code and use the download button for the OB37 Advance Server APK client link.

Step 5: After the download is complete, you must install the game on your Android smartphone, tablet, or PC/laptop (exclusively for emulator users).

Step 6: You can launch the Advance Server application after installing it and completing the setup.

You must fill in or paste the Activation Code in the given box to activate the app (Image via Garena)

Step 7: Paste the Activation Code to activate the OB37 Advance Server app.

Main highlights of the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server

Players have come across the following new additions and features in the Free Fire OB37 Advance Server app:

New Pet, Avron, with a skill named Dinoculars, helps locate enemies during a match.

The new weapon, Trogon, has two firing modes -- a shotgun and a grenade launcher.

New grenade, Trampoline, allowing users to make exceptionally higher jumps.

New melee - Armorella

The new feature, Proficiency, will showcase players' mastery over a specific weapon.

New map for Lone Wolf mode - Ice Ground.

The new game modes are listed as follows:

Football Squad Zombie Hunt Craftland Maps Rush Hour Rush Hour (Akimbo) Fast Blast Fast Blast 5v5 Cup

One should remember that the final version of Free Fire OB37 will not get every feature from the Advance Server.

Poll : 0 votes