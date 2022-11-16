Free Fire OB37 update: APK link, download size, and more

Free Fire's OB37 update is expected to be a major one as the patch covers all important elements to enhance the game significantly. Furthermore, it will be introducing new modes to provide a refreshing gaming experience. At the same time, multiple weapons have been adjusted to balance combat, among other changes.

The game’s servers have been offline for the scheduled maintenance period since this morning. Even after installing the update from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, you will not be able to access the game until the servers are back online after the scheduled maintenance.

How to download Free Fire OB37 update on Android devices

The Free Fire OB37 update has already started rolling out, and Android devices have begun receiving the patch. You may download it through the official stores to get the latest version of the battle royale title.

However, many gamers prefer downloading the APK file directly to update to the latest version and have been scouring the internet for an APK file. By using these third-party files, you risk contracting a virus or downloading a modified version of the title, both of which are detrimental to gamers.

Hence, you may follow the instructions given below to download and install the latest version through the Google Play Store.

Click on the 'Install' button (Image via Garena)

Step 1: You can open the Google Play Store and perform a cursory search for Free Fire. Interested players can find the official Free Fire OB37 link here.

Step 2: Select the most appropriate result option.

Click on the update button to get the latest version (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Click on the update option and the game will be updated.

Currently, the OB37 update’s size on the Google Play Store is 182 MB, and you should ensure that sufficient storage space is available on your device. (Note: The update’s exact size may vary depending on the device.)

The size for the new version (Image via Garena)

If you are installing the game for the very first time, its total size will be 352 MB. Additionally, you may need to install additional resource packs within the game.

Maintenance schedule

Maintenance schedule for the Indian server (Image via Garena)

According to the graphics posted for Free Fire MAX's Indian server, the maintenance period began at 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) and will run until 6:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30). The exact schedule for the maintenance will vary from region to region.

After downloading the update, when you attempt to access the battle royale title, it will display an error message, informing you that the server will be ready soon. You can wait until the servers are online at 6:00 pm IST to gain access to the updated game.

On the other side of the update, you can enjoy new features and indulge yourself in exciting events that are likely to provide enticing rewards. You can read the detailed OB37 update patch notes at this link.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian Free Fire players should avoid downloading or playing the battle royale title. Instead, they can enjoy the MAX version, which is not among the banned applications.

