Free Fire OB37 update APK download link for Android devices

The highly anticipated Free Fire and FF MAX OB37 version has started rolling out. The November patch update is now available for almost every player. However, since the maintenance break is active, players can take their time to install the latest update on their devices.

The brand new OB (Open Beta) version has brought a long line-up of features in the game, like a pet, a weapon, a PvE game mode, gun balance changes, in-game adjustments, and many more. Although OB37 has not brought a new character, one can still find plenty of exciting features in the game with the latest update.

In the following section, Android users can find an APK download link alongside the installation procedure for the OB37 patch update.

Free Fire OB37: APK download link and installation procedure (November 2022)

APK download links for Free Fire or its MAX version (Image via Google Play Store)

Android players have several options to install the game besides the Play Store. Garena has provided authentication to many. Brand-specific application stores like Huawei AppGallery, Xiaomi App Store, OPPO App Market, V-Appstore, and many more. However, one can also access some unauthorized sources, which they should avoid at any cost.

Readers can find the APK download link for the OB37 patch of Free Fire and its MAX version here:

One will need to tap the specific link, redirecting them to the game's official page in the Play Store. Players can tap the update or install button on the application's page to get the OB37 version.

How to install the OB37 update? (Image via Google Play Store)

Readers can find a step-by-step guide to downloading Free Fire's latest version here:

Step 1: You must use a link from the options given above. (Indian users must choose Free Fire MAX's link.)

You can also manually open your device's Play Store or any brand-specific virtual application store.

Step 2: On the app's download page in the Play Store, ensure to press the update or install button to initiate the download. An automatic installation will follow the download of the update.

The download can take a few minutes to conclude. Thus, one can use a WiFi connection for stable and swift internet.

Step 3: After the download completes, open the game from the application page of the Play Store.

Step 4: Download the additional update files in the game and restart it.

Step 5: Open the game again and use your preferred method to log in.

You can also use a guest login, but it is advised to bind your account afterward with a specific social media platform like Gmail, Facebook, VK, et cetera via the system settings. It will allow you to save the in-game progress online while synchronizing Free Fire and its MAX variant.

Step 6: Enter the game and explore the brand-new OB37 content.

The game will become playable after the end of the maintenance break (Image via Garena)

It is important to note that the game servers will stay offline due to a maintenance break between 9:30 am (IST) and 6:00 pm (IST). Thus, the game will become playable after the conclusion of the maintenance interval.

