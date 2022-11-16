Starting and ending time of Free Fire OB37 update maintenance revealed (MAX version)

Free Fire and its MAX version just got their new patch update earlier today, November 16, 2022.

The update has started rolling out. However, a maintenance break has also arrived alongside it, making the game unplayable for hours.

For the Indian server, the maintenance break started around 9:30 am IST, and players were not able to access the in-game server.

Per the schedule, the interval will last for hours, and players will receive free rewards after the end of the maintenance break. However, they will have to download the update to claim them.

Free Fire MAX OB37 maintenance break will end on the evening of November 16

Maintenance break will remain active from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm (Image via Garena)

As mentioned earlier, the maintenance interval started at 9:30 am IST. It is expected to conclude at 6:00 pm IST. Players will be able to access the new content in the game once the break ends.

Here's how one can download the latest update and access the new content in Free Fire or its MAX variant:

Step 1: Open App Store or Play Store on your device and use the search box to find the FF or its MAX version.

Step 2: Once you see the relevant result, tap on it to open the application page.

Installing Free Fire or its MAX version on a device (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Click on the "Update" or "Install' button to initiate the download. An automatic installation will follow.

Step 4: The download and installation will take a few minutes. You can tap the "Open" button once done.

Ensure that you open the game after 6:00 pm IST on November 16, 2022, as the servers will come online after the same.

Step 5: Download additional update files after opening the game and restart the app.

Step 6: Sign in with your preferred social media platform.

If you are using a guest account to sign in to the game, bind it with a specific platform to save your in-game data online.

If you use a social media account to log in to the game, you will not need different accounts for Free Fire and its MAX version. Both FF and FF MAX will be synchronized.

Step 7: Enter the game and enjoy the OB37 content.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, so players in the country are advised against downloading or playing it. However, its MAX version is not banned and can still be played.

