How to bind Free Fire MAX account to get Vampire Backpack and Incubator voucher

One of the first steps after the installation of Free Fire or Free Fire MAX is setting up a login method. Garena's battle royale titles allow players to choose from a variety of social media platforms like Google (Gmail), Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, and other options that one can link to their Player ID to make the sign-in process easier.

Other than social media platforms, players can also use a guest account to log into the game. The game authenticates the guest account and saves its data offline in the device itself. As part of the latest event, players can earn free rewards if they bind their FF or FF MAX guest accounts to a particular platform.

A guide to the "Bind Your Account" event in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX

Benefits of binding a guest account

Looking at the benefits of binding a guest account (Image via Garena)

Before heading to the event guide, players must learn about the advantages of binding their in-game account with a specific platform. Besides the free rewards, the two primary benefits are online data saving and the synchronization between Free Fire and its MAX variant.

A guest account asks for storage permissions to save data offline, which can be lost after uninstallation or an in-game update. After linking a guest account to Google or any other alternative, Free Fire MAX will save players' progress online, and their in-game data will remain intact.

Moreover, players will get the luxury of using the same account on both Free Fire and its Free Fire MAX variant. After binding a Player ID, one will only need to click on the linked social media account to log into the game easily. Thanks to synchronization, players will be able to save progress across both games.

The Vampire Backpack is available as a free reward (Image via Garena)

Along with these added benefits, players will now be able to get the Vampire Backpack and five Incubator vouchers through the "Bind Your Account" event, which is permanently active in the game.

How to claim free rewards through Free Fire MAX's permanent event "Bind Your Account"

"Bind Your Account" event (Image via Garena)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can bind your guest account in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire MAX on your mobile, tablet, or PC/laptop (applicable only to Android emulator players).

Step 2: Log into the game with your guest account. Refrain from signing in with any other platform, as you will have to bind a guest account for this event.

Step 3: Open the system settings by tapping the gear icon.

Step 4: On the Basic tab, you must look for "Status: No accounts linked" beside the available login options.

You will have to click on Google or Facebook, as the "Bind Your Account" event only offers rewards to those players who have linked their IDs to Facebook or Gmail.

Choose a new FB or Google account (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Choose a new account (Google or Facebook) that is not linked to any other FF or FF MAX Player ID.

Step 6: Once linked, open the Events section and open the "Bind Your Account" event, where you will be able to claim free rewards, the Vampire Backpack and five Incubator vouchers.

Note: Using a Google or Facebook account is also beneficial in case of Advance Server registration.

