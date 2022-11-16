When will Free Fire open today? OB37 maintenance time and details (MAX version)

The last patch update of 2022 for Free Fire and the Free Fire MAX version is finally here. The new OB37 content seems promising in providing exciting additions and gameplay changes to FF and FF MAX. However, players will have to wait for the game to become playable today.

As of this writing, the game is still under maintenance, which means that players are unable to access the servers. The maintenance interval is expected to end by the evening, and FF servers will open after the same. Thus, players can install the update and download resource packs while the game is offline.

Free Fire MAX OB37: Fans can expect the game to return online after 6 pm (November 2022)

FF and FF MAX maintenance break for OB37 update in November 2022 (Image via Garena)

Each FF/FF MAX update undergoes a maintenance break, and the OB37 patch is no different. Game officials have unveiled that the maintenance will last for hours in each server or region.

For the Indian server (FF MAX), the game went offline at 9:30 am IST on November 16. After the update rolls out for every user, the game is expected to return online at 6 pm IST.

Fans trying to access the game in the middle of the break will face an error pop-up that reads,

"The server will be ready soon."

Thus, one can install the game but will have to wait until the end of the maintenance interval to witness the latest OB37 content.

Update the game, while the servers are still offline (Image via Google Play Store)

Here's a step-by-step guide to downloading and installing the FF or FF MAX OB37 version on smartphones, tablets, or PC/laptops (exclusively for Android emulator users):

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, or any other authorized brand-specific application store on your device.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top to browse for Free Fire or Free Fire MAX and click on the relevant results.

Step 3: After opening the app's page in the virtual application store, tap the "Install" or "Update" button, depending on whether the game is already installed on your device.

Upon clicking, the update will start downloading, followed by an automatic installation.

Step 4: Access the game by tapping the "Open" button once the download and installation are complete.

Step 5: Once the game is open, download the additional update files.

Ensure to download additional files (Image via Garena)

Step 6: If maintenance is still underway, download the resource packs online. However, log into the game using your preferred sign-in method if the servers are open.

You can use a guest alternative to enter the game, but it will save offline in-game progress, which you can quickly lose after uninstallation or updates. Therefore, bind your Free Fire or Free Fire MAX game account to a social media platform such as Google, Facebook, or VK.

It will allow you to save your progress online while also synchronizing FF and FF MAX.

Note: Free Fire has not been available in the India-specific Google Play Store or Apple App Store since February 2022. However, fans can still install its MAX variant.

Poll : 0 votes