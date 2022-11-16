Free Fire Server will be ready soon error: All you need to know about OB37 maintenance

Almost every player has received the latest Free Fire/FF MAX update, with Garena rolling out the OB37 update earlier today. As expected, fans are already installing the game's latest version to enjoy the game's exciting content as soon as possible. Instead, players have encountered an error pop-up while accessing either Free Fire or FF MAX.

The message on the pop-up box reads, "The server will be ready soon." Even after multiple reinstallations, this issue persists because it's related to the ongoing maintenance break, which is active even after the release of the latest Open Beta (OB) update on iOS and Android.

Free Fire: The server-related error is popping up due to the ongoing OB37 maintenance break

The server-related error (Image via Garena)

Although many players have already downloaded and installed the update through the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, the game is still inaccessible due to the maintenance interval. The update's maintenance schedule is as follows:

Starting time of the maintenance interval: 9:30 am (IST) on November 16, 2022

9:30 am (IST) on November 16, 2022 Ending time of the maintenance interval: 6:00 pm (IST) on November 16, 2022

Based on this schedule, the "The server will be ready soon" error will resolve itself after 6:00 pm IST (only for Free Fire MAX's Indian server) or by the end of the maintenance break in a specific region.

Even if they can't start playing immediately, players can still install the latest FF or FF MAX version on their devices and download the resource packs while the servers undergo maintenance.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to install Free Fire or Free Fire MAX OB37 update:

Step 1: Start by opening the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store on your device.

Step 2: Use the search box to access FF or its MAX version. Tap the relevant results to get to the game's page in the virtual application store.

You should tap the "Update" or "Install' button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: To initiate the download, you should click the 'Update' or 'Install' button (based on whether the game is already installed on your device or not). This will be followed by an automatic installation of the app or its update.

Step 4: It should only take a few minutes for the download and installation to be complete. Tap the "Open" button once it's done.

The game should become playable after 6:00 pm IST once the maintenance break comes to an end, allowing you to open up and play Garena's popular title.

Make sure you download additional files after opening Free Fire or its MAX variant (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Download the additional update files after opening the FF/FF MAX app and restart the application when you're done.

Step 6: Sign in with your desired social media platform.

If you're using a guest account to log into the game, you should bind it to a specific social media platform, which will allow you to save your in-game data online. Furthermore, it will enable synchronization between FF and FF MAX.

Step 7: You can continue to explore the OB37 content after entering the game.

Note: As of November 2022, Garena Free Fire is still banned in India, while its MAX version is still online. Thus, you can easily install and play FF MAX on your devices.

