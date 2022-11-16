When will Free Fire OB37 update maintenance end? Official schedule for MAX version

The much-anticipated OB37 patch update for Free Fire and its MAX version was finally rolled out earlier today. The update button is now visible to almost everyone, as they can go ahead and install the latest version. However, players will only be able to access the game after the maintenance break ends, which is expected to happen by the evening.

Due to the maintenance break, the Free Fire and FF MAX servers are currently offline. Hence, despite installing the OB37 update, fans will come across a "Server will be ready soon" message. Therefore, one will have to wait a few more hours to witness the newest in-game content, including exciting additions and gameplay changes.

The maintenance schedule for the Free Fire MAX OB37 patch update (November 2022)

The maintenance schedule for the OB37 update in November (Image via Garena)

Like each update, the OB37 patch follows a specific maintenance schedule where players witness the game servers going offline in the morning. As mentioned, the servers will be back by the evening, so players can take their time to install the latest update.

Here's the exact maintenance schedule that Garena followed for the release of the OB37 update (Free Fire MAX Indian server):

Starting time of the maintenance interval: 9:30 am (IST) on November 16, 2022

9:30 am (IST) on November 16, 2022 Ending time of the maintenance interval: 6:00 pm (IST) on November 16, 2022

Readers can follow the step-by-step guide given below to install the latest update on their smartphones, tablets, or PC/laptops (Android emulator users only):

Step 1: You must open the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store on your device and employ the search box to browse FF or its MAX version.

Step 2: After getting the relevant results, click on it to access the application page in the virtual store.

Click the "Update" or "Install' button (Image via Google Play Store)

Step 3: Tap the "Update" or "Install" button. It will initiate the download, followed by an automatic installation of the application or its updates.

Step 4: The game will take a few minutes to download and install.

Since the game will become playable after 6:00 pm IST on November 16, 2022, you can open the game afterward.

Download additional files after opening the game (Image via Garena)

Step 5: You can download the additional update files after opening the FF/FF MAX. Restart the application once done.

Step 6: Log in with your preferred social media platform.

If you are using a guest account to sign in to the game, ensure to bind it to a specific platform to save your in-game data online. This will further ensure that you use the same account for Free Fire and its MAX version. Implying a synchronization between FF and FF MAX.

Step 7: Enter the game and explore the OB37 content.

If you are opening the game during the maintenance break, download the resource pack, as the server will be inaccessible.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, but its MAX version is still active. Therefore, one can easily install and play FF MAX on their devices.

Poll : 0 votes