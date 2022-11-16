Free Fire OB37 update download size for Android and iOS (MAX version)

Garena is all set to release its much-awaited OB37 version for its global Free Fire MAX players. The update will come with a flurry of new features and other additions that players are going to love. These include new modes, weapons, pets, and much more.

The developers have already taken down the servers for a maintenance break. Once it is over, players will be able to check out all the new features and enjoy them with friends and teammates.

This article discusses the download size of the Free Fire MAX OB37 update for Android and iOS devices.

Free Fire MAX OB37 update download size for Android and iOS

Players are always eager to know the download size of any upcoming update to free up some storage on their devices. Free Fire MAX requires at least 2GB of free storage for proper installation without any error. The OB37 update has the following download sizes for Android and iOS platforms:

Download size for Android: 587 MB

Download size for iOS: 1.1GB

Top features to look out for in Free Fire MAX OB37 version

1) New modes

Here is a list of all the exciting modes that will be coming in the OB37 update:

Zombie Hunt (Available from November 16, 2022)

Mode offers three levels of difficulty: Easy, Normal, and Hard.

The team mode is set to the squad by default. They need to pass the Hard stage to unlock the solo mode.

Pass through the six stages and defeat the final boss to win.

Players will be revived a few moments after being eliminated as long as they have at least one surviving teammate.

Individuals can select a buff after passing each stage.

Talents are permanent combat boosts. Gamers can enhance them using the Talent Points earned within the matches.

Football Squad mode (Available in Free Fire MAX from December 2, 2022)

A 4v4 mode and gamers have to shoot as many goals as possible within the time limit.

Players can choose to play as a striker (with Tatsuya’s Rebel Rush skill) or a defender (with Chrono’s Time Turner skill).

Users will randomly receive a Gloo Wall or Flash Freeze during the match to assist them.

Football Fire - Social Island (Available in Free Fire MAX from November 16, 2022)

Individuals can use the Football Shooter to shoot at the ball and score goals. The side with more goals within six minutes will win.

Bomb Squad 5v5 (Upgraded Mechanism and optimization highlights)

The mode features a much bigger spawn area. This enables more movement freedom during offense/defense strategy comms.

Every Free Fire player on the offensive team will now carry a bomb.

Once Free FIre users are eliminated, they can no longer be helped up.

The gas station platform at point B is lowered and the front gate is widened for balanced gameplay.

They can participate in this championship during the FFWS period.

2) New weapons

The new OB37 update also features a brand new weapon, along with fixes to various other guns in the game. Called Trogon, it has a shotgun mode handy for close-combat gunfights. It has an average base damage of 26 and a range of 15m with a 3-burst firing power.

Weapon Balance Adjustments

AN94 - Rate of fire +5%, range + 6%.

MAC10 - Accuracy +5%.

Thompson - Accuracy when moving +10%, movement speed while shooting +10%.

VSS-I - No longer inflicts damage continuously.

VSS-II - No longer inflicts damage continuously.

M500 - Headshot effective range -20%, damage +10%.

Desert Eagle - Headshot effective range -20%, rate of fire +5%.

Woodpecker - Damage effective range +10%.

AC80 - Damage effective range -10%.

Kar98k-I - Removed its biotech scope.

Kar98k-II - Removed its biotech scope.

Lone Wolf mode - FF Knife can inflict 999 damage and the available amount is increased to 10.

