5 best Free Fire MAX tips to improve headshot rate in November 2022

Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular games in the battle royale genre. The game is extremely competitive, and players will need to hone their mechanical skills and reaction time to reach some of the higher positions on the leaderboards and earn rewards.

A headshot deals the most amount of damage to an opponent in the game. Players are always looking for ways to get more headshots to quickly eliminate enemies with just a few bullets. A higher headshot rate is also indicative of a player's skill level.

This article discusses the five best tips that Free Fire MAX players can follow to improve their in-game headshot rate.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Top five tips to increase your Free Fire MAX headshot rate

5) Learn the recoil patterns of different rifles

Garena has added a wide range of weapons in Free Fire MAX. Gamers can choose from a variety of guns, including assault rifles, shotguns, sniper rifles, and much more. All these weapons have different recoil patterns, which means some of them are easier to control than others.

Players can initially use weapons with lower recoil (like SMGs) to fight opponents. Once they are familiar with the recoil patterns of SMGs, they can opt for weapons like assault rifles and shotguns with higher recoil.

4) Keep track of the crosshair placement

Crosshair placement is one of the best tips to increase the headshot rate. The crosshair is the plus (+) sign visible in the middle of the screen. Players with optimal crosshair placement tend to always keep it at the location where they would expect their enemy's head to appear.

This helps them connect more headshots and defeat their rivals instantly. To improve crosshair placement, players can head to the training grounds or play 1v1 games with their friends in custom rooms while solely focusing on improving their crosshair placement.

3) Change the HUD controls

The third tip that players can implement in Free Fire MAX to improve their headshot accuracy is changing HUD controls. Garena allows players to customize their in-game HUD settings, and they can change the position of buttons for actions like shooting, crouching, jumping, and others.

Gamers can shift from a two-thumb control to a three-finger claw or four-finger claw for a more efficient playstyle. This may help players improve their reaction time, and they'll be able to quickly target an enemy's head to secure a headshot.

2) Tweak the sensitivity settings

Sensitivity settings play a major role in enhancing a player's overall gameplay, especially the headshot accuracy. Players can head to the in-game settings menu and tweak their sensitivity settings for the general camera and other scopes in Free Fire MAX.

Players who shift to a new set of sensitivity settings must visit the training grounds to develop their muscle memory. This will help them move their scope and crosshair quickly while targeting the opponent's upper body.

Here are the best sensitivity settings for players to use for accurate headshots in Free Fire MAX:

General: 90 to 100.

Red Dot: 60-75.

2X Scope: 99.

4X Scope: 95.

Sniper Scope: 20-30.

Free Look: 50-75.

1) Practice aim drills on the training grounds

Garena has added a lot of updates to the training grounds and improved it in some significant ways. Players looking to improve their gameplay can visit the training grounds and perform different aim drills. This will help them work on their weaknesses and enhance their skill level in a safe environment.

Gamers can also practice new aim and movement tricks and use them in ranked matches to surprise their opponents. They can easily improve their headshot accuracy with the various aim drills in Free Fire MAX.

