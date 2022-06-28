5 best Free Fire tips and tricks to increase headshot percentage in MAX version

Free Fire MAX gamers are provided with streamlined in-game profiles containing individual stats that reveal their overall performance. Among the various statistics, the headshot rate (percentage) is well known.

The higher the headshot rate, the more brilliant the player is perceived in the community. Hence, mobile gamers need to maintain an attractive headshot rate to stand out from the crowd.

Headshots are a shooting technique used to quickly eliminate enemies on the battlefield. However, mastering this technique is not an easy task. Free Fire MAX gamers will have to work hard by following a few tips to get more headshots and get an impressive headshot percentage as a result.

Tips and tricks to enhance headshot percentage in Free Fire MAX

5) HUD and sensitivity settings

The in-game settings, notably the HUD and sensitivity settings, can technically impact headshot efficiency. The fire button, in particular, is considered the most vital button in the HUD for hitting headshots.

It should be kept a bit in the lower position and small in size. This will help players drag the button greatly and make drag-headshots handily.

There are generally 2-finger, 3-finger, and 4-finger players in the community. Keeping the attributes of the fire button as mentioned, they can configure their HUD as per their preferences.

The sensitivity settings are extremely prioritized by a considerable number of Free Fire MAX players when it comes to landing accurate and effortless headshots. Although these settings aid them in doing so, they should not depend upon it entirely.

The settings should vary based on the device's aptitude. Among the six sliders for sensitivity settings, the general one is the most significant. It should be 100 for low-end devices and must be altered crucially for mid- and high-end devices.

4) Use characters that improve accuracy and recoil

Accuracy and recoil are two of the major attributes of firearms. A firearm must shoot accurate shots with a minimum recoil to increase the odds of hitting headshots.

There are many characters in Free Fire MAX, and three of them are helpful in this regard. Laura, D-Bee, and Dasha are the characters that will enhance users' gunplay.

Describing their abilities in brief, Laura increases the accuracy of guns when used in scoped-in conditions, D-Bee increases the accuracy of guns by a certain percentage when firing while moving (also increases the movement speed), and Dasha's ability reduces the recoil of guns.

3) Implement the scope-jump headshot trick

The scope-jump technique is quite famous these days. Many players are embracing the same and improving their headshot efficiency. To perform this, players have to first scope-in their guns aiming at enemies, and then press the fire button while jumping up.

This will eventually increase the odds of landing perfect drag-headshots. A notable number of players in the community, including well-known content creators, apply this trick to their gameplay and boast of getting the results.

2) Spray bullets in a crouched posture

Shooting bullets in a crouched position increases the likeliness of landing headshots. Also, headshots in this position are supposed to be precise, popping only red numbers.

The main benefit of using this technique is that gamers can drag the fire button quite extensively, which, as a result, helps in making one-tap and drag-headshots. Many popular players, such as PAGAL M10, play in the same way and generate spectacular gameplay content.

1) Practice adequately on the training ground

Practice should undoubtedly be the foremost priority for players. Most Free Fire MAX players learn about such tips and tricks but are not able to implement them properly due to a lack of practice.

Gamers must go to the training ground or even in custom room matches and practice distinct tactics and techniques to impose headshots. Try several guns such as Assault Rifles, Shotguns, SMGs, etc., and filter out the ideal guns to make headshots.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's opinions.

