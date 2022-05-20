Best Free Fire HUD for aggressive playstyle and high K/D ratio in May 2022

Gamers have the freedom to customize the Heads-Up Display (HUD) in Free Fire. Essentially, they need to adjust the HUD according to their playing style and the number of fingers they use to play.

Generally, there are three types of players based on the number of fingers they use to operate the display controls. They are two-finger, three-finger, and four-finger players. For each type of player, there are expert guides available to help manage their HUD.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India. Consequently, players from the country must access their FF IDs via the MAX variant.

Aggressive Free Fire players should use these HUD settings to maintain a high K/D ratio

When setting up HUD, players should focus more on the size and position of important buttons. The following section contains prime adjustments to the HUD for specific types of players.

1) Two-finger custom HUD

The Fire button is the most significant factor for headshots. Players should keep it at a lower height and smaller size, between 30 and 40, to drag it more effectively. This is especially necessary for low-end devices as these devices usually have low sensitivity.

Best custom HUD for two-finger players (Image via Garena)

The Gloo Wall button can be kept slightly to the right of the movement button, and subsequently, the left Fire button just above the Gloo Wall button.

Keep the gun section on the larger side to quickly access suitable guns in combat. The active skill option should be properly adjusted, as shown in the image.

2) Three-finger custom HUD

The Jump button, Weapon section, Gloo Wall button, and the Fire button are the chief options to be managed while playing with three fingers. The Jump button should be at the top, as displayed in the image below, and must be operated with the right-hand forefinger.

A well-set custom HUD for three-finger players (Image via Garena)

The Weapon section must be placed in the middle-bottom area to select firearms with the help of the right-hand thumb. The position and size of the Fire and Gloo Wall button can be kept as described in the earlier HUD (two-finger).

3) four-finger custom HUD

Four-finger players should focus on the Fire and Jump buttons on the right side, and these buttons should be handled with the right-hand thumb and forefinger, respectively.

Some of the key options, such as Sprint, left Fire button, Crouch button, etc., must be controlled by the left-hand thumb and forefinger.

Four-finger players should try these customizations (Image via StarBorneGaming/YouTube)

Playing with four fingers is quite a challenging task. However, if mastered, this claw method can exponentially increase gamers' movement speed and reflexes.

These Free Fire HUD settings can effectively improve the gameplay of Free Fire players. However, it should be remembered that a more personalized HUD will further enhance their performance.

Hence, users need to try hard and come up with an ideal HUD for themselves using the above settings for reference.

Note: This article is strictly based on the author's personal opinion.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh