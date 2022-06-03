Best Free Fire sensitivity settings for improving Headshots percentage and K/D ratio (June 2022)

Players find it extremely satisfying to eliminate enemies with headshots when playing Free Fire. A headshot will always inflict maximum damage in the game, regardless of the weapon used. At the same time, certain firearms in the game can kill an enemy with a single shot, securing a nearly instantaneous elimination.

Finding the correct sensitivity is the first step in securing more headshots and winning more duels to improve the K/D ratio and win rate. Although the sensitivity depends on the device, it is a general convention in the community to set it at a higher level to ensure smooth crosshair movement.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and users should avoid playing the battle royale title. They may sign in to their account in the MAX version as it was not among the banned applications.

Best sensitivity settings in Free Fire to improve K/D ratio and win rate

The best sensitivity settings for Free Fire (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire sensitivity settings provided below can be used as a starting point for players to fine-tune it based on their device and playstyle:

General: 90 – 100

Red Dot: 85 – 100

2x Scope: 85 – 95

4x Scope: 75 – 85

Sniper Scope: 70 – 80

Having a sensitivity on the higher side of the scale will help users quickly flick to the target. The settings mentioned above are only suggestions, and players may exceed the range if they feel more comfortable.

Additionally, gamers should refrain from switching their settings frequently, as it will make it more difficult to aim and hit shots consistently.

Players may find it challenging to adjust to this setting at the beginning. However, with practice, they will be able to secure more headshots while also winning more duels to improve the K/D ratio and headshot percentage.

Tips to get more kills and headshots in Free Fire

1) Drag headshots

Drag headshots is a Free Fire technique that allows players to secure more headshots. It requires players to pull their crosshair towards their opponent's head while firing, which will lock the crosshair on the opponent's head and result in a headshot kill.

This will not only help users improve their headshot rate, but at the same time, it will reduce the time taken to eliminate the opponent, resulting in more kills. Thus, it will also improve the K/D ratio.

2) Balanced gameplay

Although the percentage of headshots is not affected by the number of deaths, the K/D ratio is. As a result, acquiring the necessary weapons and utilities may be preferable before taking the combats.

Players should avoid hot drops unless they have a great squad, as landing there could result in a quick elimination from the match. Additionally, playing too passively will not help them get frags.

3) Consistent practice and weapon usage

Users should practice with all weapons in the game (Image via Garena)

Hitting consistent headshots and winning more duels will require effort, and the training island is the best way to do so. Users can practice using several weapons in the range while also heading to the combat zone to play the real opponents.

Players should use shotguns and SMGs at close range, while rifles and DMRs should be used at long range.

Note: Sensitivity settings are entirely subjective and depend on multiple factors. The settings given above are based on the writer's opinion.

