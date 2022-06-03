5 best landing spots for beginners to improve K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX (June 2022)

The significance of maintaining a high K/D ratio has risen in Free Fire MAX since the vast majority of players continue to use it to determine an individual's skill level. As a result, gamers make every possible effort to increase and sustain that ratio at a high level.

When it comes to the battle royale mode, gamers have to be extra careful when increasing their kill-to-death ratio since the map might be filled with campers and all-in rushers. Consequently, it becomes essential for users to choose a suitable landing spot.

While some players may argue that hot drops can net easy kills, an early exit could negatively impact the K/D ratio. At the same time, landing at remote, passive locations may result in a negligible number of kills and is not best to ensure a positive impact on the K/D ratio. Having said that, here are a few of the best locations to land in Free Fire MAX to increase the K/D ratio.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion. The choice of drop location is entirely subjective and depends on the plane's trajectory.

These are the best Free Fire MAX drop locations to increase K/D ratio

When players are looking to improve their K/D ratio in Free Fire MAX, they will have to take well-calculated risks about when to engage in fights and when to avoid them.

Even after landing on the spots below, users will have to show intent to get a few frags before they are eliminated while trying to avoid a quick exit.

5) Katulistiwa (Bermuda)

The Bermuda map was the first one included in the Battle Royale game, and it continues to be one of the most popular ones. On the map, Katulistiwa occupies an excellent location because it is neither highly central nor outlying.

Several small houses ensure sufficient loot for everyone and offer a decent location for camping. It also provides a launch pad for quick rotation into the zone if necessary.

Gamers can quickly head to the Bimasakti Strip and other surrounding locations to engage in fights later in the match.

4) Forge (Purgatory)

Forge in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Players will typically find the greatest action in Brasilia and a few other spots when playing the Purgatory map in Free Fire MAX. Taking that into account, Forge, located in the eastern corner of the map, is one of the areas optimal for beginners.

This location rarely sees multiple squads landing in it. At the same time, it has multiple large buildings and other smaller structures offering a decent number of items that are sufficient for a squad or even when playing solo.

After users collect their firearms, they can carefully head to Campsite. Once they have control of a few houses, they can camp and wait for other gamers.

3) River Mouth (Alpine)

Alpine is Free Fire MAX's newest battle royale map and features three separate islands. River Mouth is, in essence, the region surrounding one of the numerous bridges seen on the map. The terrain is easy to navigate for beginners, as there are not many significant changes in elevation.

Several buildings ensure sufficient loot with various firearms available for players. A good strategy could involve waiting out other players from Ocean View, Fusion, and Blue Ville when attempting to cross using this bridge to get easy kills.

Due to its strategic importance, gamers might encounter stiff competition on certain occasions. Additionally, players from the Stadium location might also attempt to control the River Mouth.

2) Central (Purgatory)

Central has multiple houses (Image via Garena)

In contrast to what the name of this site suggests, it is not located anywhere in the middle but rather on the southern side of the Purgatory map in Free Fire MAX. It features several multi-story structures close to one another on the site, each with a significant amount of loot.

With multiple squads landing here, players can easily camp and wait for their opponents. This will likely net a few kills.

In addition to controlling the zipline, players can easily keep an eye on the bridge leading to the Golf Course, where they can expect other individuals. Slowly and steadily, players can take control of the bridge and move to the center of the map.

1) Mars Electric (Bermuda)

Mars Electric is in the southern corner of the map (Image via Garena)

Mars Electric is located on the southernmost corner of the Bermuda map in Free Fire MAX. The large area has a large central compound with multiple silos on one corner and two other buildings on the other.

The location offers plenty of loot for beginners and does not offer heavy competition on most occasions. Thus, there is not much risk of early elimination, which is how and why this area offers a chance to improve the K/D ratio.

Once players are done collecting the firearms, they can conveniently head to Pochinok and Factory — two popular drop locations on the map — to take a few fights. They will find a vehicle that will help them rotate quickly.

Note: This list is in no particular order. Additionally, only maps available in the ranked mode have been considered.

