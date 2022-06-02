Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Atharvaditya Singh Rao's YouTube channel, known as Aditech, has seen massive success within the Indian Free Fire MAX community. The Indian youngster's channel has now crossed 7.27 million subscribers.

The player uploads clips of his gameplay, as well as videos related to events and challenges on his primary channel. He also runs a second channel, called Gaming Logger, that has over 604k subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should avoid playing the battle royale title. They can sign in to their account using the MAX version to enjoy a similar battle royale experience.

Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Aditech's Free Fire MAX ID is 779084851. The YouTuber is ranked Silver 3 in the BR-Ranked mode and Bronze 3 in the CS-Ranked mode. His in-game stats are outlined below.

Lifetime stats

Aditech's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has played 2065 solo matches and has 214 wins, adding to a win rate of 10.36%. He has notched 3872 kills in these games, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.09.

He has secured 218 Booyahs in 2241 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 9.72%. With 4391 eliminations, the Indian star holds a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Aditech has made 5424 appearances in the squad games and has bettered his opposition in 2256 encounters, adding up to a win rate of 41.59%. He has secured 14201 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.48.

Ranked stats

Aditech's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Aditech has competed in four solo games and triumphed in one of them, resulting in a 25% win rate. He has bagged 22 eliminations, attributing to a K/D ratio of 7.33.

He is yet to feature in any other ranked battle royale game besides the solo matches in the current Free Fire MAX season.

CS Career

Aditech's CS Career stats (Image via Garena)

The content creator has completed 3388 squad games and has defeated 1478 opponents, corresponding to a win rate of 43.62%. With 19809 kills, he has maintained a KDA of 1.65 and an average damage per match of 2828.

Note: Aditech's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on 2 June 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

Aditech's monthly income (Image via Garena)

As per Social Blade, Aditech's monthly income from his YouTube channel is estimated to lie between $4.7K and $75.5K. The website estimates his yearly income to be within the range of $56.6K and $906.1K.

YouTube channel

The oldest Free Fire video on Aditech's channel went live in July 2019. He hit the coveted one million subscriber threshold at the beginning of 2021, and his channel has seen exponential growth since.

In just under three years, the player has uploaded around 400 videos that have garnered a total of over 678 million views. Aditech has accumulated 190k subscribers and 18.877 million views in the last 30 days alone.

