Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, K/D ratio, and monthly income in June 2022

Lokesh Karakoti is among the celebrated Indian Free Fire professional players and has successfully been a content creator on YouTube. He represents Orangutan Elite and has won the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Fall alongside various other tournaments.

Coming to content creation, he runs two YouTube channels, Pahadi Gaming with 1.44 million subscribers and Pahadi Gamer with 1.35 million subscribers. Besides streaming the game, he also uploads clips of tournaments to provide people with a better understanding of gameplay.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers from the country should refrain from playing the battle royale title.

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID and in-game stats

Pahadi Gamer's Free Fire MAX ID is 147098967. The user holds the Heroic rank in the BR-Ranked mode and Silver 3 in CS-Ranked. His numbers within the battle royale title are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Pahadi Gamer has taken down 79022 opponents in squad games (Image via Garena)

Pahadi Gamer has come out undefeated in 277 of the 1678 solo games, converting to a win rate of 16.50%. He has secured 5862 frags, with a kill-to-death ratio of 4.18.

The professional player has participated in 2047 duo games and has worked his way to first place on 229 occasions, which comes down to a win rate of 12.49%. With 4456 eliminations, Pahadi Gamer maintains a K/D ratio of 2.45.

The content creator has played 25163 squad games and has bettered the opposition 5866 times, attributing to a win rate of 23.31%. He has chalked up 79022 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.10.

Ranked stats

Pahadi Gamer has just under 700 frags (Image via Garena)

Lokesh has featured in 136 squad games in this Free Fire MAX ranked season, winning 27 matches for a win rate of 19.85%. He has earned 695 kills, obtaining a kill-to-death ratio of 6.38.

Other than squad games, the YouTube star is yet to feature in any solo or duo matches.

CS Career

Lokesh has a KDA of 1.56 (Image via Garena)

The internet star has played 3838 Clash Squad matches up to this point to claim 1968 first-place finishes, adding to a win rate of 51.28%. He has acquired 23393 kills, registering a KDA of 1.56 and an average damage per match of 3517.

Note: Pahadi Gamer's stats within the battle royale title are subject to change as he features in more ranked games.

Monthly YouTube income

Monthly income through Pahadi Gamer (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade reports that the Pahadi Gamer channel's monthly revenue is around $37 to $594.

Monthly income through Pahadi Gaming channel (Image via Social Blade)

In the meantime, the website also estimates his earnings through the primary Pahadi Gaming channel to be between $293 and $4.7K.

YouTube channel

Lokesh Karakoti started his YouTube journey with the Pahadi Gaming channel in July 2019. After the channel's success, he also launched the Pahadi Gamer channel in July 2020.

The player is not active on the second channel as his last video was more than two months back. In the meantime, he has been streaming regularly on the primary channel.

He has gained 148k views on the second channel, while the primary channel has gained 1.173 million views in the previous month.

