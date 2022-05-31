Miss Diya's Free Fire MAX ID, stats, rank, YouTube income, and more in May 2022

The Indian Free Fire community has several thriving content creators that have carved out a reputation for themselves with their engaging content. One of the most popular go-to YouTube channels for many gamers is BlackPink Gaming, which now has 1.21 million subscribers.

Diya Hazarika (aka Miss Diya) is the player behind the channel. She streams the battle royale title regularly and uploads gameplay clips and shorts. She also runs a second channel, Miss Diya Live, with 33.1k subscribers.

Note: Free Fire is banned in India, and gamers should ensure that they do not play the battle royale title. The images and stats used in the article are from Free Fire MAX.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. She is ranked Silver 2 in the BR-Ranked mode and Platinum 3 in the CS-Ranked mode. She holds the following stats in the battle royale title:

Lifetime stats

Miss Diya's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has played 6200 solo games and has come out victorious on 646 occasions, resulting in a win rate of 10.41%. She has chalked up 13314 frags while upholding a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The Indian streamer has played 11568 duo games and has secured 2004 wins, giving her a win rate of 17.32%. She has managed to keep her K/D at 3.06 after eliminating 29307 opponents.

Miss Diya has secured 2704 Booyahs in 11853 squad matches, which comes down to a win rate of 22.81%. She has accumulated 30574 frags to maintain a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Ranked stats

Miss Diya's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has played two ranked solo matches and is yet to secure a win. With a single elimination, the YouTuber has a K/D ratio of 0.50

She has not played any ranked duo or squad matches.

CS Career

Miss Diya's CS Career (Image via Garena)

The content creator has also set foot in 1917 Clash Squad matches and emerged victorious on 1187 occasions, corresponding to a win rate of 61.92%. He has bagged 9716 kills and registered a KDA of 1.92, alongside average damage per match of 2431.

Note: Miss Diya’s stats were recorded on 31 May 2022 and are subject to change as he participates in more matches.

Monthly income

Miss Diya's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Diya’s monthly income through the BlackPink Gaming YouTube channel is estimated to be between $116 and $1.9K. The projected annual earnings are expected to be within the range of $1.4K and $22.3K.

YouTube channel details

Diya began streaming Free Fire on the BlackPink Gaming channel in August 2019 and has found enormous popularity in the game's Indian community. The content creator has uploaded 813 videos to this channel that have garnered over 84.453 million views.

Diya has gained 465.186k views on her primary YouTube channel in the last 30 days alone.

