Sooneeta vs Miss Diya: Who has better in-game stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has grown tremendously in the Indian subcontinent, with Sooneeta and Miss Diya emerging as two of the game’s most notable female personalities. The former is an esports athlete and content creator, while the latter runs the popular YouTube channel, BlackPink Gaming.

As of this writing, Sooneeta has 5.38 million subscribers, alongside more than 497.021 million views. Miss Diya stands at 1.21 million subscribers with over 84.242 million views.

Disclaimer: As Free Fire is banned in India, users from the country are recommended to avoid the game.

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID and stats

Sooneeta’s Free Fire ID is 131311296. These are her stats:

Lifetime stats

She has over 60k lifetime squad kills (Image via Garena)

Sooneeta has featured in 968 solo matches and has 75 victories, equating to a win percentage of 7.74%. She has notched 1649 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.85.

In the duo mode, the esports athlete has 309 Booyahs in 1954 games, ensuring a win ratio of 15.81%. At a kill-to-death ratio of 2.21, she has 3634 frags.

The content creator has 23899 participations in the squad mode and has come out on top on 5617 occasions, upholding a win rate of 23.50%. She has 60407 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

She has mostly played ranked squad matches (Image via Garena)

The streamer has played 11 duo matches in the current ranked season and has four wins, converting to a win ratio of 36.36%. She has bagged 43 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.14.

Lastly, the Nepalese has played 175 squad games and has outclassed her enemies in 71, corresponding to a win percentage of 40.57%. With a K/D ratio of 8.37, she has 870 frags.

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID and stats

Miss Diya’s Free Fire ID is 558477413. She has the following stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

Her lifetime and duo kills are almost the same (Image via Garena)

Miss Diya has played 6186 solo games in Free Fire, winning 645 for a win rate of 10.42%. In the process, she has 13292 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.40.

In duo matches, she has bettered her foes in 2004 of the 11568 appearances for a win percentage of 17.32%. With 29307 frags, she has a K/D ratio of 3.06.

BlackPink Gaming has also played 11852 squad matches and has 2703 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 22.80%. She has racked up 30574 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.34.

Ranked stats

No ranked stats (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber hasn’t competed in ranked games in the game’s ongoing season.

Comparison

Sooneeta Miss Diya Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 968 1954 23899 6186 11568 11852 Wins 75 309 5617 645 2004 2703 Win rate 7.74% 15.81% 23.50% 10.42% 17.32% 22.80% Kills 1649 3634 60407 13292 29307 30574 K/D ratio 1.85 2.21 3.30 2.40 3.06 3.34

When looking at their lifetime stats, Miss Diya has the edge in terms of K/D ratio and the win rate in the duo and solo modes. However, Sooneeta has a higher win rate in squad matches, while BlackPink Gaming has a superior K/D ratio.

With Miss Diya not playing any ranked games, comparing their ranked stats is impossible.

Note: The stats mentioned above are subject to change as Sooneeta and Miss Diya play more matches in the game.

