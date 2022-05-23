Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, rank, and YouTube income in May 2022

Dyland Maximus Zidane, also known as DYLAND PROS or Sultan Proslo, is an Indonesian YouTuber who focuses on Free Fire content. Many in the game's community believe him to be the richest player due to the enormous amount of money he spends on buying diamonds, Elite Pass badges, and other in-game items.

Aside from the battle royale title, he has previously created content playing other games and has recently begun posting PES Mobile (eFootball PES 2021) content on his channel.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID, rank, and stats

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID is 16207002. As of this writing, the content creator is ranked Master in the Battle Royale mode and Heroic in the Clash Squad mode.

These are Sultan Proslo’s in-game stats:

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

Sultan Proslo has competed in 680 solo matches and has 67 wins to his name, resulting in a win rate of 9.85%. He has 1765 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.88.

In the duo mode, the content creator has bettered his foes in 34 out of 150 games, upholding a win rate of 22.66%. With 473 frags, the player has a K/D ratio of 4.08.

He has also remained unbeaten in 514 out of 1487 squad matches, leading to a win rate of 34.56%. He has 3842 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.95.

Ranked stats

Sultan Proslo's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In Free Fire’s current ranked season, Sultan Proslo has played five solo matches, killing 12 enemies and maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.40.

The YouTuber has made 31 appearances in the duo mode as well and has bagged seven victories, corresponding to a win rate of 22.58%. He has notched 128 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.33.

Sultan Proslo has featured in 291 squad matches and has 138 first-place finishes, possessing a win rate of 47.42%. With a K/D ratio of 6.75, he has 1032 frags.

Note: Sultan Proslo’s stats are subject to change as he plays more matches in Free Fire.

Sultan Proslo’s YouTube income

Sultan Proslo's YouTube income (Image via Social Blade)

Sultan Proslo’s monthly earnings from his channel range from $2K to $31.8K. His yearly income lies between $23.9K and $382K. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

A little over seven years ago, Sultan Proslo began his career as a content creator, and he has published a diverse assortment of content since. He has also amassed a significant following, and he currently has 15.4 million subscribers and over 1.279 billion views on his channel.

There are currently over 1720 videos available on his channel, with the most-watched one having more than 35 million views.

Note: Due to the ban of the game in India, players from the country should avoid downloading or playing it on their devices.

