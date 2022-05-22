How to change Free Fire ID name for free in 2022

After creating a new account in Free Fire, users can set their name, which serves as one of their primary identifiers. Additionally, if they decide to change their nickname in the future, they will have to spend diamonds or purchase a name change card.

Many Free Fire players want to distinguish themselves from the crowd by changing their Free Fire ID names to something more creative and original. However, many lack sufficient diamonds and look for methods to change the name for free.

They can find detailed information regarding the same in the next section.

Note: As Free Fire is banned in India, the players from the country should avoid the game. They may, however, play the MAX version, which wasn't banned.

Free Fire guide: How to change ID name for free (2022)

1) Free diamonds

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the most popular app used to earn Free Fire diamonds for free. It rewards gamers with Google Play Credits once they complete the surveys.

Later on, they may use those credits to buy diamonds within the game, and once they have them, individuals can alter their names within the game.

Redeem codes

This is the game's official redemption site (Image via Garena)

Redeem codes can give users a wide range of in-game rewards at no cost, including costumes, skins, bundles, characters, pets, and more. Sometimes, a few codes also contain diamonds, providing the community with the in-game currency for free.

Readers can check out the latest redeem codes for the game by clicking here!

2) Free Name Change Card (new users)

Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts (Image via Garena)

As a part of the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts, a free Name Change Card is made available to users who are just starting. When such individuals check in for the first time on day one, they will automatically receive a free Name Change Card.

After that, they could decide to use this particular card in the future to alter their in-game names.

How to change the name

Here are the standard procedures that gamers can follow to change their name

Step 1: Players will need to boot up the game on their devices and tap on the ‘Profile’ section in the top left corner.

Step 2: As a next step, they must press the icon beside their existing name. This will open the ‘Change Nickname’ dialog box on their screen.

Enter the name into the field without any mistakes (Image via Garena)

Step 3: The desired name can finally be entered into the box without any errors/typos.

Lastly, individuals may use either 390 diamonds or a name change card in the process of completing a name change within the game.

