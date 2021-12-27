Who can get free Name Change Cards in Garena Free Fire? Process and more details

Free Fire players like to change their nicknames regularly and incorporate stylish ones with special symbols, fonts, and more. A roadblock that emerges is that the process of altering the name necessitates the use of 390 diamonds, which is not reasonably feasible for every user in the game.

Another option for them is to use a Name Change card. One question that arises in users’ minds is whether the card is accessible for free or not.

Only New players can get a free Name Change card in Free Fire for free

Prior to the separation of the Bangladesh server, the Regional Battle allowed players to earn multiple items, including a Name Change Card. However, this event was not added after the release of the new server.

Name Card Card is given as part of the newbie login rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Currently, only new users are eligible to get a free Name Change Card as part of the Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts. The free Name Change Card is rewarded for logging in on the first day.

Steps new players can follow to get a free Name Chage Card

New gamers are required to follow these steps to attain the Name Change Card:

Step 1: Players can sign in to their new Free Fire account and press the box icon present on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: The new Newbie Deluxe Sign-In Gifts interface will appear. They have to select the Name Change Card to acquire it.

Gamers will get multiple rewards across seven days. They can collect the reward even at a later date until the interface is open.

Other ways to get your in-game name changed, if you aren't a new player

Name Change Card is also available (Image via Free Fire)

Users with an older account who wish to get their in-game name changed, are compelled to spend diamonds on the name change process or the Name Change Card.

The card is currently present in the new Mystery Shop, and individuals can obtain it for a massive discount. However, the event will end in a few days. Readers can check out more details about the same, including rewards and more, by clicking here.

The Name Change Card (Image via Free Fire)

Another additional option with the player is the use of Guild Tokens and Diamonds. They can head to the redeem section within the store and then select the Guild Token section. Finally, they may purchase the Name Change Card.

