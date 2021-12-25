Free Fire India Mystery Shop (December 2021): How to get cheap skins, bundles, and more

The Mystery Shop is one of the most highly awaited events in Garena Free Fire. This is due to exclusive bundles, characters, pets, emote, and more available at a significantly reduced price during the event.

Several data miners had previously posted leaks about the Mystery Shop for the Indian server, and much to the players’ delight, the event began today. It offers the Frosty Shawty Bundle and Flake Blake Bundle, among other rewards.

Steps to get items for cheap from Free Fire Mystery Shop

The new Mystery Shop kicked off on 25 December in Free Fire and will remain accessible until 31 December 2021. Gamers can take advantage of a discount of up to 90%, an incredible deal for anyone drawing this discount percentage.

However, it is essential to note that users will have to cross a certain diamond usage threshold to purchase the grand prize. They will have to expend at least 75 diamonds to get the option of acquiring the bundles. Moreover, they will have to spend ten diamonds to change the prize pool.

Here is the list of items up for grabs, along with the corresponding base price in diamonds.

Note: Gamers will receive discounts on the prices mentioned below based on the Lucky Discount they have drawn.

Set 1:

The first prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Flake Blake Bundle (1199 diamonds)

Name Change Card (390 diamonds)

Diamond Royale Voucher (60 diamonds)

Incubator Voucher (40 diamonds)

Wukong (499 diamonds)

Monkey King Bundle (899 diamonds)

Beaston (699 diamonds)

Pet skin: Glacier Beaston (699 diamonds)

Winterlands Light (899 diamonds)

Yeti Buddy (299 diamonds)

Winterlands Sledge (399 diamonds)

Winterlands Grenade (299 diamonds)

Pan: Snowstorm (199 diamonds)

Pet Food (20 diamonds)

Set 2:

The second prize pool (Image via Free Fire)

Frosty Shawty (1199 diamonds)

Elite Pass (499 diamonds)

Weapon Royale Voucher (40 diamonds)

Predatory Cobra Token Box 1 (40 diamonds)

Skyler (499 diamonds)

Skyler’s Superstar Bundle (899 diamonds)

Pet Skin: Hellfire Flaco (699 diamonds)

The Victor (399 diamonds)

Reindeer Backpack (299 diamonds)

Winterlands Fury Sledge (399 diamonds)

Santa’s Choice Grenade (299 diamonds)

Pan: Winterlands 2020 (299 diamonds)

Palace of Poker Badge (25 diamonds)

Operano Weapon Loot Crate (40 diamonds)

Step 1: Players can load up Free Fire on their devices and select the Mystery Shop icon on the top right corner.

Gamers should click Try Your Luck (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They need to press the “Try your Luck” option to draw a Lucky Discount available throughout the discount.

Step 3: Subsequently, the store will load. Users can then purchase the required items at a discounted rate.

Step 4: They will be able to change the prize pool by spending ten diamonds.

The Mystery Shop is an event that Free Fire players should not miss out on. They can try their luck and, if they have enough diamonds, can even purchase items like the Name Change Card and more for a fraction of the original price.

Edited by Ravi Iyer