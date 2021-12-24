How to get Name Change card in Garena Free Fire with diamonds and guild tokens

Many Free Fire players want to change their nicknames and incorporate stylish monikers with distinctive symbols and fonts. However, they are required to use 390 diamonds in the process of altering the name.

Another option available to them is to use a name change card. This was previously accessible at a couple of events and can currently be acquired using guild tokens and a small number of diamonds. Here’s a step-by-step guide to obtaining it in Free Fire.

Steps to purchase a Name Change card using diamonds and guild tokens in Free Fire

The Name Change card is currently available for redemption in the in-game store for 39 diamonds + 200 guild tokens. Players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: The users must open Free Fire and then tap on the ‘Store’ icon on the left side of the lobby screen.

This will take the players to the in-game store (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: As the next step, players must click on the ‘Redeem’ section and then press the ‘Guild Token’ option.

After selecting the card, users must press the 'Exchange' option (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The list of items redeemable via guild token will show up. Next, users can select the ‘Name Change’ card and click the exchange button.

A pop-up will appear asking them to confirm the process. Upon doing so, the respective currencies will be deducted, and the card will be acquired.

Using the Name Change card

To change the name, these steps can be followed:

Step 1: Gamers should click on the profile banner and visit their profile in Free Fire.

Gamers must tap on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Subsequently, the player must press on the 'Settings' (Gear) icon. This will open up the ‘Player Info’ dialog box.

Step 3: After that appears, users should tap on the option located next to their nickname.

Step 4: Later, players can enter the required new name they want to apply and select the icon that represents the Name Change card

Also Read Article Continues below

After following these steps, players’ names will be changed in Free Fire.

Edited by Shaheen Banu