Garena Free Fire name generator: How to get free nicknames, suggestions, guild names, and more

In Free Fire, players and guilds are distinguished by their names, which serve as primary sources of identification for them. Consequently, many search for methods to incorporate fancy monikers since they believe doing so would help them stand out from the rest.

In general, regular keyboards do not often have decorative letters and symbols. For this reason, users look for name generators on the internet since these assist them in the process.

Details of Free Fire name generator

Nickfinder is considered a top option (Image via Nickfinder)

Many websites offer name generators that can provide players with outputs in various cool fonts and symbols. However, Nickfinder is considered to be the most option in Free Fire’s community.

It not only gives a name generator but also provides users with suggestions for their IGNs as well as for guilds names. In addition, there are other distinct categories that gamers can go through.

It also provides a suggestion of names (Image via Nickfinder)

Aside from that, gamers can use text generators such as fancytextguru.com, fancytexttool.com, and lingojam.com.

How to alter names in Free Fire

Nickname change

1) Access the profile section by tapping on the banner in the top left corner.

2) As the next step, users should press the “Edit” icon as shown here:

Gamers have to tap here (Image via Free Fire)

3) Next, they need to tap on the icon located next to their existing name. A pop-up will appear asking them to enter a new nickname.

4) Users may enter the required name and press the “390 diamonds” option to change the name.

Guild name change

1) Head to the guild section after clicking on its icon on the lobby screen’s right side.

2) Then, gamers must press the icon shown here:

Gamers can press on this icon (Image via Free Fire)

3) In the dialog box, they will finally need to paste the desired name for their guild. Upon doing so, they can tap “500 diamonds” to change its name in Free Fire.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: Guild names can only be changed by those in the position of a leader of an officer.

Edited by Ravi Iyer