Free Fire top-up guide to get diamonds for Elite Pass

Garena Free Fire's Elite Pass is one of the most sought-after items, and players may earn a range of awards by progressing through this tier-based reward system. However, users will have to shell out diamonds to acquire the pass if they wish to get all the exclusive rewards.

The two different paid variants cost individuals a total of 499 and 99 diamonds, respectively. Currently, top-up websites such as Games Kharido and Codashop are offline, which has led the players to rely on the in-game center.

Free Fire guide: Top-up diamonds for Elite Pass

As previously stated, players are required to make use of the in-game center. Here are the steps for the same:

Step 1: As illustrated below, tap on the diamond symbol, which is located at the top of the screen:

Gamers should press here (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: The in-game top-up center will shortly appear on the player's screen. They can next select the number of diamonds that they want to purchase.

Any one of these can be selected by the player (Image via Free Fire)

Here are the options:

₹80 – 100 diamonds

– 100 diamonds ₹250 – 310 diamonds

– 310 diamonds ₹400 – 520 diamonds

– 520 diamonds ₹800 – 1060 diamonds

– 1060 diamonds ₹1600 – 2180 diamonds

– 2180 diamonds ₹4000 – 5600 diamonds

Complete the payment to get diamonds in the game (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Finally, they can complete the payment to receive the premium in-game currency in their Free Fire account.

After diamonds have been acquired, individuals can follow these steps to purchase the Elite Pass:

Step 1: On the main lobby screen of Free Fire, press the "Elite Pass" icon.

Step 2: Once the ongoing pass shows up, individuals can go ahead and press the "Upgrade" option.

Choose between one of these two (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: The two paid variants will be present in front of the players. They can purchase their choice by tapping on the icon present beneath it.

After that, a dialog box will pop up, asking users to confirm the selection. The diamonds will be subtracted and the Elite Pass will be purchased as a result.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Finally, gamers can accomplish the required missions to progress through the tiers of the pass and redeem the prizes.

Edited by Sabine Algur