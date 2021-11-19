3 ways to collect Free Fire diamonds for free on Android phones

Players need to rely on in-game currencies to obtain a range of items in Free Fire, as they do in several other games. Diamonds are the name of the premium currency in the quick-paced battle royale title, and users must have them to purchase exclusive content such as skins and characters.

However, they must be purchased with actual money, which not everyone can afford. As a result, individuals are constantly on the hunt for methods to obtain free diamonds in Free Fire.

Free Fire: Use apps, events to get free diamonds on Androids

Users should keep in mind that obtaining things for free is not easy and involves considerable effort:

3) GPT applications

Poll Pay is an example of a GPT app (Image via Poll Pay)

GPT applications take the third position on this list and are an incredible option for players. After downloading, they will have to complete offers/tasks, including surveys, installing apps, and more.

After that, users will be able to cash out their earnings via any of the options. However, the methods vary according to the user's country, and they mainly feature gift cards and so on.

As a result, gamers should evaluate the things accessible in their region before finishing the various offers.

2) BOOYAH!

BOOYAH! is a good option for players (Image via Play Store)

BOOYAH! is another fantastic option for players seeking to get free diamonds or other rewards. The app was developed by Garena themselves and currently has over 50 million downloads.

Various events are hosted in it, and partaking in them may reward users with emotes, diamonds, and more. Gamers must, however, connect their Free Fire accounts to BOOYAH!

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Users can rely on Google Opinion Rewards as well (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is the best method for obtaining free in-game currency in Free Fire. To begin with, users must answer questions and set up their profiles.

Subsequently, they will receive surveys to complete, which will earn them Google Play Credits. After amassing a certain quantity of credits, gamers may use them to purchase diamonds.

Players can also store these credits and use them to purchase the super airdrop in Free Fire.

