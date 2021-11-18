Garena Free Fire Bangladesh fans seek update on new offers and rewards

A dedicated Free Fire Bangladesh server was launched in June this year. With its arrival, the game's fans in the Asian country were overjoyed. However, there have been several hiccups since then, including a ban notice issued around three months ago.

Additionally, a few other things have recently begun to heat up as the Bangladeshi community of Free Fire has expressed dissatisfaction with the events that the developers have provided.

Back in June, a particular server for the Bangladesh server was released (Image via Free Fire)

As a result of all this, they have constantly asked them to bring better offers and rewards.

Bangladeshi Free Fire players vent their frustration

A snippet from the comment section of Free Fire Bangladesh's post (Image via Instagram)

There has been a great deal of discussion about the Bangladesh server in the game's community recently. "Justice for BD Server" has been trending on numerous social media sites to support the efforts of Bangladeshi gamers. The key reason for this is a dearth of new offers and rewards.

Gamers have expressed great displeasure with the events provided compared to that of the other regions of the Garena Free Fire.

A similar trend was observed in the Indian Free Fire community a few months ago, with members requesting that the developers implement fresh events, such as the Mystery Shop. The players' pleas for help were not in vain, as a slew of new content has been introduced to the server since the outage.

As of now, concerns raised by Bangladeshi Free Fire gamers have not been addressed. Hopefully, like the Indian server, the developers will make changes to enhance their overall experience regarding events and rewards.

Gyan Gaming, aka Gyan Sujan, also opined on the issue. Readers can watch the video below to get a better understanding of the Justice for BD server trend:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Srijan Sen