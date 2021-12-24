Best free diamond methods in Free Fire 2021 revealed

The value of diamonds in Free Fire is apparent due to the fact that premium in-game currency is needed to purchase almost anything within the game world. This includes cosmetics and items such as characters and gun skins.

The feasibility of this is a concern for some gamers since they need to purchase these diamonds using real money. Those who cannot afford to spend out of their own pockets might wish to secure free diamonds.

With that in mind, we look at three alternatives to get around having to spend your hard-earned cash on diamonds.

Note: This list depends on the writer's opinions. Moreover, players should go through the terms of service and the application's privacy policy first.

Best ways to obtain Free Fire diamonds at no cost

3) Booyah

One of the recent redeem codes (Image via Free Fire)

Although users are not guaranteed diamonds by using the Booyah application, they may win several prizes along the way. Booyah is a video-sharing application developed by Garena that allows players to view live streams and clips while also engaging in a variety of events simultaneously.

These contests may require gamers to watch the video for a specific duration, sign up, or even post their own clips in order to be eligible for the prizes. Currently, as part of the watch time event, they can get pets, among other themed items.

2) Google Opinion Rewards

Free Fire gamers have been taking advantage of Google Opinion Rewards for quite some time. The application is straightforward to use, and all that is required of gamers is to complete a few short surveys to earn Google Play credits.

Gamers can earn up to INR 32.20 in Google Play credits. However, the rewards and frequency of the surveys will vary depending on the user.

Special Airdrop (Image via Free Fier)

Gamers should not depend on regular top-ups since these are costly, but a Special Airdrop can do the trick. For instance, one offer provides a Detective Panda pet and 300 diamonds for just INR 30.

1) Redeem codes

Free Fire redeem code for free diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Redeem codes top the list of ways to obtain free diamonds, in terms of effort. Although it is very rare for Garena to release a redeem code for in-game currency, once users can find one for their server, it can be used from the official website.

It is worth noting that the redemption codes have limited validity. They do not work once their expiration date or use limit has been surpassed. As a result, users must act quickly to obtain any reward through these codes.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee