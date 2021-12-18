Where to get diamonds in Garena Free Fire for unlocking items?

Garena Free Fire is not just about the 10-minute battle royale mode, as it has also gained popularity due to the items featured in the in-game store. There are plenty of premium items that cost diamonds, the Free Fire currency, which users can buy with real money.

There are many ways to claim the Free Fire diamonds, and players can use many modes of transactions like UPI, internet banking, credit cards, gift cards, and many more. Hence, users can choose the transaction method and way of top-up as per their preference.

Garena Free Fire: What are the different ways to acquire diamonds

Top-up websites

Online top-up on SEAGM (Image via SEAGM)

Many websites provide diamond top-up services. Gameskharido and SEAGM are two of the best options available, which users can use to buy diamonds for their accounts.

The service is rarely available on Gameskhrido these days (Image via Gameskharido)

Players will have to use their player IDs and an appropriate mode of transaction to successfully top-up diamonds. However, sometimes the top-up service on these sites becomes unavailable due to maintenance breaks.

In-game top-up service

Free Fire's in-game top-up service (Image via Garena Free Fire)

If players want a hassle-free top-up of diamonds, they can tap on the "Diamond" icon in Free Fire and purchase them per their region's exchange rates. There are no questions about service availability, as players can top-up diamonds at any hour of the day.

A recent top-up event in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

Moreover, in-game services and websites are also helpful for acquiring top-up rewards.

Memberships

VIP membership in Free Fire (Image via Garena Free Fire)

There are two types of memberships available in Free Fire that players can buy to get diamonds and other rewards. The weekly membership provides 450 diamonds (100 instant + 350 via daily login), while the monthly login offers 2600 diamonds (500 instant + 2100 via daily login).

Also Read Article Continues below

In the Indian server, the weekly membership costs ₹159, while the monthly variant is priced at ₹799. Users can buy a subscription for a weekly plan to automatically purchase the membership after each expiration.

Tired of scrolling through invalid Free Fire redeem codes? Check out latest working codes here!

Edited by Mason J. Schneider