How to top up Free Fire diamonds for Season 44 Elite Pass and free pet skin

Garena Free Fire's Elite Pass Season 43 started on 1 December 2021, and there are almost 16 days left for its culmination. There is still plenty of time for the arrival of Elite Pass Season 44. Users claim premium prizes by upgrading their in-game Pass using diamonds.

However, if players do not have any diamonds in their accounts, they should top up. Diamonds serve as the Free Fire currency and cost real money. Like the actual currency, diamonds also have exchange rates that vary for different countries and regions.

Players can either use the in-game service or any renowned top-up website to purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Garena Free Fire diamond top-up: How to purchase diamonds in the game

Elite Pass costs 499 diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Elite Pass is available for 499 diamonds, and a new top-up event (Beaston Backpack Top-Up) provides rewards for 300 diamonds. Therefore, players should purchase at least 499 diamonds to avail the benefits of Elite Pass and earn free rewards.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how users can buy diamonds in Free Fire:

Step 1: Open Free Fire and tap on the 'Diamond' icon to open the in-game top-up service.

Beaston Backpack Top Up (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Players can select the 'Top-up Event' option to view the following items:

Skull Beaston (Pet Skin) - Unlockable at 100-diamond top-up

Unlockable at 100-diamond top-up Beaston Backpack - Unlockable at 300-diamond top-up

Step 3: Users can now tap on 'Top-up,' where they can view the available prices and deals for purchasing diamonds.

Step 4: Since the requirement is 499 diamonds, players can tap on the option with 520 diamonds.

Step 5: A pop-up regarding the payment method will appear, and players can choose their desired mode.

Step 6: After players have filled the required amount, they can tap on 'Confirm.'

After confirming the payment, the diamonds will automatically be credited to the player's account. They will receive the top-up rewards through in-game mails. Moreover, users can buy Elite Pass in Free Fire.

Online top-up (Image via SEAGM)

Players can also buy diamonds from websites like SEAGM, and they will have to copy their player ID to top-up the diamonds.

