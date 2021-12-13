Garena Free Fire Top Up event rewards free pet skin and Beaston backpack

The popularity of cosmetics among Free Fire users has increased the availability of items like skins and costumes, with developers releasing new ones on an almost weekly basis. One of the common ways of introducing these is via top-up events.

These effectively provide players with a selection of items to purchase a specified number of diamonds, thus serving as an incentive to acquire premium in-game currency. Garena has recently added a new Beaston Backpack Top Up event.

New top-up event in Free Fire provides legendary backpack skin

There are two rewards in the new top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

The new top-up event kicked off on 13 December 2021 and currently features two rewards. In contrast to previous events, which required players to acquire 500 diamonds, this one only requires a recharge of 300.

The specifics of the rewards are as follows:

Top up 100 diamonds to get Pet Skin: Skull Beast

Top up 300 diamonds to get Beaston Backpack

Unlike other backpacks, this one triggers a unique effect when users are continuously sprinting or have eliminated an enemy.

These rewards are free because users do not need to spend diamonds to get items but only purchase the currency by spending the real money.

Moreover, since the top-up event has just begun, players have time until 17 December to complete the given objective and get their hands on the exclusive backpack skin.

Guide to top up to get the rewards

Step 1: Players should log in to Free Fire and then click the button beside the diamonds.

Users need to purchase 300 diamonds to get both the rewards (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Next, they must top up 300 diamonds to get both the rewards. Once the payment is complete, the diamonds will soon be added to their account.

The two rewards in the event (Image via Free Fire)

Step 3: Gamers should open the events section within Free Fire and click on the Beaston Backpack Top Up. Click the claim button to attain the rewards.

This is a better top-up event than the previous one, which just featured a Katana skin, so interested users should not skip out on this opportunity.

Edited by Shaheen Banu