How to get cheap or free diamonds in Garena Free Fire: Best apps and deals

Diamonds are Free Fire’s premium in-game currency. It forms a vital part of the battle royale title as it is necessary to acquire an extensive collection of in-game items like collectibles, characters, pets, and more.

It may be obtained by purchasing them with real money. For some players, diamonds are prohibitively expensive, as they seek inexpensive means to obtain in-game currency. In contrast, spending money is not an option for others, and they search for free alternatives.

How to get cheap or free diamonds in Free Fire

Cheap alternatives

Free Fire players can wait for events like 100% top up bonus or Less is More to get comparatively inexpensive diamonds. However, these events are somewhat rare and are occasionally added to the game.

On the other hand, they may also make the most of the memberships to get diamonds at a lower cost. The perks and prices of each membership are as follows:

The two membership in Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

Weekly Membership – INR 159

A total of 450 diamonds (100 instantly, 50 daily for the next seven days) - Cost per diamond of 0.353 INR.

Other rewards are worth 425 diamonds, including an EP badge.

Monthly Membership – INR 799

A total of 2600 diamonds (500 instantly, 70 for the next 30 days) – Cost per diamond of 0.307 INR.

Other rewards are worth 3550 diamonds, including one gun skin for 30 days and 60 EP badges.

If players have both memberships active, they will get an additional 15 diamonds daily for this duration.

The memberships are even more cost-effective than 100% diamond top up. However, users will have to wait for a month to get all the diamonds.

Free diamonds

Getting diamonds for free involves some time and effort. Players can readily rely on applications like Google Opinion Rewards. The application has more than 50 million installs on the Google Play Store.

Users will need to set up their profile on the app and answer surveys to collect the required Google Play credits to purchase the diamonds in Free Fire.

It may be challenging to collect the credits directly for the top up. Hence, users may wait for Special Airdrops as these are available for a lower cost and significantly more value.

