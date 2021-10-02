Free Fire introduces weekly/monthly membership 2.0, price and benefits revealed

Membership is one of Garena Free Fire’s most valuable assets. There are two types of them - weekly and monthly, and they provide players with diamonds at a higher value, as well as a variety of other benefits.

Following the OB30 release, the developers have made numerous changes to the membership system. They have brought in upgraded rewards, relaunched S-VIP, and introduced a late check-in feature. On top of this, Garena has also introduced a membership discount store.

Details about weekly and monthly membership 2.0 in Free Fire

The developers reworked the entire membership system, bringing in plenty of modifications. A post by Free Fire on their social media handles states:

Survivors! the new Free Fire weekly/monthly membership cards are here! Upgrade your membership and be among the elite Free Fire players who get upgraded rewards, extra diamonds, access to the exclusive membership discount sore, and more! So what are you waiting for? Go get the membership now!

The price of the weekly and monthly memberships has been set as Rs. 159 and Rs. 799, respectively. Here are the benefits of each of them:

Here are the benefits that the players will be receiving (Image via Free Fire)

Weekly

Diamond Rewards : 450 diamonds (100 diamonds immediately + 50 diamonds daily)

: 450 diamonds (100 diamonds immediately + 50 diamonds daily) Other Rewards: Weekly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 8x Universal EP Badge, Second Chance.

Monthly

Diamond Rewards: 2600 diamonds (500 diamonds immediately + 70 diamonds daily)

2600 diamonds (500 diamonds immediately + 70 diamonds daily) Other Rewards: Monthly Member Icon, Discount store privilege, 5x Second Chance, 60x Universal EP Badge, Weapon Skin Gift Box

Apart from these two, here are the privileges of Super VIP:

Maximum diamonds per month: 450 diamonds (15 diamonds daily)

450 diamonds (15 diamonds daily) Other Rewards: Super VIP Icon, Discount store privilege, 30x Evo Gun Token Gift Box

(To get Super VIP, players will need to purchase both weekly and monthly memberships)

Hence, these memberships provide better value to those users who purchase diamonds frequently. Here are the steps on how players can access it in-game:

Step 1: Players need to click on the “Membership” icon after opening Free Fire on their devices.

Tap on the "Membership" icon (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: They can then choose the required membership and proceed with the payment. Upon completing the purchase, the membership will be acquired.

